Tollywood Drugs Case: Rana Daggubati Arrives At ED Office In Hyderabad

Bahubali actor Rana Daggubati appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Daggubati was summoned by the ED due to his connection with the 2017 Tollywood Drug Scam. Apart from Rana Daggubati, several other South Indian film industry celebrities including Rakul Preet Singh and Ravi Teja were summoned by the agency in the drug case.

The actor was seen appearing at the ED office in Hyderabad amid heavy police deployment in the premises. According to reports, the Bahubali actor had not appeared before the excise special investigation team (SIT) in 2017. Moreover, the excise department investigation did not name any actors in the chargesheet due to a lack of evidence. The agency has summoned the celebrities to appear for questioning from September 2 to 22. Rakul Preet Singh had been asked to appear on September 6 and Rana Daggubati on September 8. In addition, Ravi Teja has been on September 9.

2017 Tollywood Drug Scam

In June 2017, authorities in Hyderabad busted a drug racket in which about 1,000 students from leading private schools and colleges in the city were allegedly found using high-end drugs. The racket also exposed that the dealers allegedly supplied drugs to several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry. This included prominent names like popular director Puri Jagannadh and actor Ravi Teja, who were summoned and questioned by authorities after their names cropped up in the call data of Calvin Mascarenhas, the alleged kingpin of the drug racket. However, the case against the actors was not proceeded by the SIT department due to the lack of evidence.

Moreover, the ED has also booked a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is scrutinising the financial history of those who are being summoned for interrogation. The ED has informed that no significant transactions have been found so far. However, ED officials have also stated that they will continue to check all details for any suspicious money trail. Earlier, the SIT team had filed over 11 chargesheets in which drug traffickers were named.

