'Toofan' Star Mrunal Thakur Turns 29; Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor & Others Wish Her

Actor Mrunal Thakur, who was last seen in the film Toofan, rang in her 29th birthday on Sunday, August 1, 2021. From Kartik Aaryan to Janhvi Kapoor, several Bollywood celebrities showered the actor with warm wishes. Here's how B-town celebrities wished the actor on her 29th birthday.

Kartik Aaryan's wish for his Dhamaka co-star

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle to wish the co-star of his upcoming film Dhamaka. The actor shared a photo of Mrunal and wrote, "Wish you a Dhamakedar birthday." Mrunal replied to Aaryan's story and wrote, "Full on dhamakedar Janamdin sir." Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur will soon share the screen for the Netflix film Dhamaka. The film also casts Amruta Subhash in a pivotal role. The film is being helmed by Ram Madhvani and is based on the South Korean film The Terror Live.

Janhvi Kapoor's wish for Thakur

Actor Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of Mrunal Thakur and wished her on her birthday. In the caption, the Roohi actor wrote, "Happy birthday @mrunalthakur. Have the best day and year ahead. Keep Shining." The actor also added a few red heart emoticons in the story.

Kangana Ranaut sends in warm wishes for the Toofaan actor

Kangana Ranaut shared a photo of Mrunal Thakur in an ethnic ensemble. The Tanu Weds Manu actor wished Thakur an amazing year and wrote, "Happy birthday Thakur saab... wish you an amazing year ahead." While thanking Kangana Ranaut for her wish, Thakur addressed her as "Queen".

Shahid Kapoor shared his first photo with Mrunal Thakur on her birthday

Taking to Instagram stories, Shahid Kapoor shared his first photo with Mrinal Thakur to wish her birthday. In the photo, Shahid Kapoor was seen wearing a mustard hoodie while Thakur wore an olive green coloured shirt. He wrote, "Happy happy birthday @mrunalthakur you are lovely in all ways. Have a great day month year life.. muah." He also wrote, "The first picture we took." Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor will soon share the screen for the first time in the upcoming film Jersey. Jersey is the Hindi remake of the Telugu sports drama of the same name. The film also casts actor Pankaj Kapoor.

IMAGE: MRUNAL THAKUR'S FACEBOOK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.