'Toolsidas Junior': Trailer Of Rajiv Kapoor's Last Film Co-starring Sanjay Dutt Out; Watch

The filmmakers of Toolsidas Junior, starring late actor Rajiv Kapoor, launched the trailer of the film on Saturday. The film is an upcoming much-awaited sports drama that also stars Sanjay Dutt, Varun Buddhadev, and Dalip Tahil. The film was supposed to be Rajiv's comeback to acting after his last big-screen appearance in 1990.

However, the actor-director passed away in January last year due to a heart attack. He had finished shooting for the film shortly before his death. The forthcoming film is claimed to be inspired by true events. Watch the motivational trailer below.

Toolsidas Junior trailer released

Taking to Twitter, actor Sanjay Dutt shared the much-awaited trailer of the film. The trailer introduces Rajiv Kapoor as Toolsidas, an ace snooker player who proudly proclaims that he 'only plays for his son'. In the short clip, one can see Rajiv aka Toolsidas wants his son, Toolsidas Junior (played by Varun) become a champion. However, he loses the game and looking at his heartbroken father, Toolsidas Junior pledges to become a snooker champion.

In the second half of the video, one can see him struggling to find a mentor when he meets Sanjay Dutt, who plays Mohd Salaam. In the trailer, one can see him giving a Bollywood twist to the sport by calling the yellow ball jaundice, the brown ball as 'chakalate' (chocolate), and the blue one as 'totta' (parrot)'. He can be seen telling Toolsidas Junior, "Jaundice ko Rajinikanth ka punch, Totta ko Mithun ka Disco King aur Kaalia ko Bachchan sahab ka full chamaat." The trailer also gives glimpses of battles the young kid fights to make his father proud and happy.

The sports drama which is slated to release theatrically on March 4, is backed by filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and producer Bhushan Kumar. Earlier, Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar hosted a special screening for the Kapoor family in memory of Rajiv Kapoor's last film Toolsidas Junior in Mumbai on February 17. Kapoor family marked its presence during the special screening of the forthcoming film. Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor were clicked together at the event.

Rajiv Kapoor was the youngest son of the iconic actor Raj Kapoor and brother of Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. The actor appeared in a handful of films during the 80s and rose to fame with Ram Teri Ganga Maili. He retired from acting after his final release, Zimmedaar in 1990. The actor also donned the cap of a director for 1996's release, Prem Granth, who also starred Rishi Kapoor.