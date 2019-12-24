Top 3 Divya Dutta Movies That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Divya Dutta is a popular Bollywood actor, who has played major supporting roles in multiple critically acclaimed films. She has given some daring and strong performances throughout her career. Read more to know about the best films by Divya Dutta.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

In the 2013 biographical sports drama, which was loosely based on the life of Milkha Singh, an Indian athlete who was a national champion runner and an Olympian, Divya Dutta was seen playing a crucial supporting character. She played the on-screen sister of Farhan Akhtar, who played the lead role of Milkha Singh. For her performance in the movie, the actor was praised by the Indian critics. She won awards for the best supporting role at 15th IIFA Awards, Star Guild Awards, and Zee Cine Awards.

Irada

Irada is a 2017 thriller film that featured Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Divya Dutta, Sharad Kelkar, and Sagarika Ghatge in lead roles. The film’s plot revolved around several severe ecological issues that the people of the Malwa region face. In the film, Divya was seen playing the role Ramadeep Braitch, CM- Paddy's mistress, and for her performance in the movie, she went on to receive the award for the best supporting actor at National Film Awards.

Welcome to Sajjanpur

Welcome to Sajjanpur is a 2008 comedy film directed that featured an ensemble cast of actors that included Shreyash Talpade, Amrita Rao, Ravi Kishan, Divya Dutta, and Yashpal Sharma. The film went on to receive critical acclaim and was also a box office hit. It was considered one of the best comedy films of the year. In the movie, Divya Dutt played the role of a tomboyish girl, who is always seen agitated at her mother. She tries to convince her daughter to get married. In the end, Divya’s character ends up marrying the lead character of the film. Divya garnered a huge fan base after her role in the movie, which was appreciated by fans and critics alike.

