Top Bollywood Actress' Bodyguard Accused Of Rape By Beautician; FIR Lodged In Mumbai

Mumbai Police have booked the bodyguard of a leading Bollywood actress for allegedly raping a beautician on the pretext of marriage. The victim also alleged that he had borrowed money from her and planned to marry another woman after promising marriage to her. The police is still on the lookout of the accused.

Rape case against actress’ bodyguard

The case was registered by the woman at the DN Nagar police station in Mumbai on Wednesday. The 30-year-old beautician in her complaint stated that she knew the accused since eight years ago, and that she accepted his marriage proposal last year in June. After that, they started living together.

Citing the complaint, a police official informed that the accused established physical contact with the complainant, but kept ignoring her pleas for marriage. She stated that he borrowed Rs 50,000 from her on April 27 and left for his native place in Karnataka, citing emergency work, the official informed. However, after his departure, he stopped answering her calls, the official mentioned.

Recently, a woman who claimed that she was the mother of the accused, called the beautician and stated that his marriage had been fixed to another woman, the officer was quoted as saying. The woman also said that the marriage of the man with the beautician was not possible, as they belonged to different faiths.

The woman approached the police after learning from the mother that the marriage of the accused with the woman in his native place was fixed for June 5, the cop shared. The police then registered a First Information Report under IPC sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex) and 420 (cheating) against the man.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.