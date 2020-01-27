Top Bollywood Biopics On Sports Personalities, Including MS Dhoni And Mary Kom

India has produced some of the best sportspeople that the world has ever seen, right from Kapil Dev to Mary Kom. These sportspeople have gone to play at international levels and earned a name of themselves and the country. Their sacrifices are irreplaceable and a source of great inspiration. Bollywood has tried its hand at portraying their struggle and sacrifices on the silver screen. It has given us amazing movies to hold on for the years to come. Here are Bollywood biopics on sports and sportspeople:

Bollywood’s biopics on sportspersons

1. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story traced the life of one of India’s greatest cricketers, MS Dhoni. He led India to win the World Cup in 2011 putting an end to the 28-year drought after the Kapil Dev did the same in 1983. The cricketer is known primarily for his calm demeanour even in the worst situations. Sushant Singh Rajput played the titular role in the biopic and aced it. As a result, the film was a huge hit at the Box Office and even hit the right chord with the critics.

2. Mary Kom (2014)

Mary Kom had National Award-winning actor Priyanka Chopra playing the Olympic boxing champion. She totally stole the show with her power-packed acting. She even went on to learn the sport to play her part with the utmost grace and the result was brilliant. The film swept away many awards that year including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Chopra took her acting game a notch higher with her performance in Mary Kom.

3. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was based on the life of 'The Flying Sikh' aka Indian sprinter Milkha Singh. Farhan Akhtar transformed physically for his role in the film and gained appreciation from the audience for his efforts. Akhtar's transformation for the film added on to his authentic sportsman look in the film. His overall look seemed like a reflection of Milkha Singh including the sprinting scenes that totally blew everyone's mind.

