From A Salute To Sonu To 'Boycott China'; Here's Entertainment News Recap Of The Day

Amid the lockdown, many celebrities are taking to social media to keep their fans updated. On Saturday, actor Shikha Malhotra who volunteers as a nurse to help combat COVID-19 stated that she draws her inspiration from actor Sonu Sood.

Neetu Kapoor shared a sweet post on her husband late actor Rishi Kapoor’s one-month death anniversary. Salman Khan distributed sanitizers to the front line workers, while Bollywood celebrities hailed ‘Boycott China.’ Check out more of such top entertainment news recap of the day.

Shikha Malhotra volunteers as a nurse for COVID; says she finds her inspiration in Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood won many hearts after he helped hundreds of people stuck in the city to reach their hometowns. Sonu Sood with the help of his friends helped hundreds reach their desired destination. He assisted his friends and helped the migrants in Mumbai reach different parts of India. Actress Shikha Malhotra who decided to volunteer as a nurse to help combat COVID-19 stated that she looks up to actor Sonu Sood for Inspiration. In her social media post, she mentioned that despite being exhausted, she kept going on as she was inspired by actor Sonu Sood.

Sutapa Sikdar pens down emotional note on Irrfan Khan’s 1-month death anniversary

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife took to her social media and penned down a heartfelt note for the actor. In the post, she mentioned that it has been a month since the actor passed away. Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar wrote about meeting him on the other side of the world, where they can have a hearty conversation.

In the post, she wrote, ‘It's been one month he left us. ''Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about." It's just a matter of time...milenge baaten karenge.... Till we meet again.’ [sic]

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima write a rhythmic verse on one month of Rishi Kapoor’s death anniversary

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, 67, passed away on April 30, 2020, in Mumbai. Today marks a month since his demise. His wife actor Neetu Kapoor took to her social media and shared a throwback picture of the two. In the picture, they are both seen sporting similar outfits. Neetu Kapoor wrote a few rhythmic lines to honour her late husband. She wrote, ‘Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye

Cheerio, here I go on my way. With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye. Give me a smile, I can keep for a while. In my heart while I'm away’ [sic] Their daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too shared a poem by A Great Soul by Maya Angelo as a tribute to her father.

Salman Khan distributes hand sanitisers to frontline workers

Salman Khan recently revealed that he has launched his own brand of hand sanitizers called FRSH. Salman Khan provided the hand sanitisers from his brand to the frontline workers and the coronavirus warriors. The police have been working day and night to ensure the safety of the citizens against COVID-19. The actor distributed the sanitisers to the frontline workers in the police department.

Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for being there for our frontline warriors, thank you @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray ji @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for being there for one and all...FRSH sanitisers to be distributed to all our frontline warriors in the Police Dept 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/y51qvFVLgg — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 29, 2020

Bollywood hails 'Boycott China'

It has been reported that engineer-turned-education reformer Sonam Wangchuk sent a 'Boycott China’ call which was also echoed by some of the Bollywood celebrities. Milind Soman was the first one to uninstall the Chines app TikTok and used the hashtag ‘BoycottChineseProducts’. Celebrities Ranvir Shorey, Raaj Shaandilyaa, and Kamya Punjabi unite to hail 'Boycott China' as well'.

