Top IMDB Movies Of 2019 That You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Away

In 2019, we have seen several great movies. Some of them took us by surprise, while others made tears roll down our eyes. From biopics, romantic dramas, to action thrillers, this year witnessed several movies from different genres. We have listed down some of the best Bollywood movies according to IMDB ratings and mentioned the platforms on which they are streaming.

1. Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri: The Surgical Strike is helmed by debutant director Aditya Dhar. The Vicky Kaushal-Yami Gautam starrer is based on the real event of 2016 surgical strikes led by the Indian Army to retaliate the attacks that occurred in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri. This action movie garnered several awards. It is a critically acclaimed movie which gained 8.4 ratings on IMDb and is streaming on ZEE5.

2. Gully Boy

Gully Boy was India’s official entry at the Oscar Awards this year. Based on the lives on Indian street rappers Naezy and Divine, this movie features Ranveer Singh and Ali Bhatt in the lead roles. This Zoya Akhtar directorial stars Kalki Koechlin and Siddhant Chaturvedi in supporting roles. Gully Boy is rated 8.2 on IMDb and is streaming on Amazon Prime.

3. Article 15

Article 15 is based on multiple true events occurred in the remote parts of Uttar Pradesh. This movie sheds light on the deep-rooted issues in our country. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, Article 15 showcases an alarming situation in which three teenage girls went missing from a tiny village. This Anubhav Sinha-directorial has a rating of 8.2 on IMDb and is streaming on Netflix.

