Kangana On Chinese Goods To Alaya's Hilarious Video, Here Are Top IG Posts Of The Week

Many Instagram posts of Bollywood celebrities grabbed attention on the internet. While Madhuri Dixit paid tribute to legendary choreographer Saroj Khan, Alaya F swore never to wear hair extensions while dancing. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut urged netizens to boycott Chinese goods. Take a look at the top Instagram posts of the week.

Kangana Ranaut urges to boycott Chinese goods

In a two-minute video posted on Instagram, Kangana Ranaut urged her fans to boycott any China-made goods. Recalling the words of Mahatma Gandhi, Kangana said that like he had asked Indians to boycott British goods during the freedom struggle, people should do the same with Chinese goods in the current situation. She also spoke passionately about the need for unity to stand against China's invasion of Indian borders in Ladakh's Galwan region.

Katrina Kaif hails healthcare workers as "magic Workers Of 2020"

On July 2, 2020, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to support the efforts of the healthcare workers who are working on the frontlines of the Coronavirus pandemic. She posted a video on the occasion of Doctor's Day celebrated on July 1 which showed doctors working tirelessly to treat the patients affected with Coronavrisus. She extended her gratitude and support these people whom she called "magic Workers Of 2020".

Gautam Gulati married Urvashi Rautela?

Gautam Gulati recently shared a picture of him and Urvashi Rautela which made fans go berserk. In the picture, the actors could be seen taking the "7 pheras" dressed in wedding attire. As soon as the picture was posted, fans started pouring in comments asking whether they got married for real. However, later it was revealed the still is actually from their Gautam Gulati and Urvashi Rautela's upcoming film, Virgin Bhanupriya.

Madhuri Dixit pays tribute to the late Saroj Khan

Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020. Madhuri Dixit, who has worked with the choreographer in numerous films penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. She also posted a couple of pictures of them together. Mr India director, Shekhar Kapur also honoured Saroj Khan with an emotional note and a throwback picture from the sets of Mr India. Take a look:

I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you💔 My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 3, 2020

Why Alaya F never wears hair extensions to dance class?

Alaya F recently posted a video on Instagram explaining why never wears hair extensions to dance class anymore. In the video, Alaya can be seen performing a complicated dance step which required her to slide on the floor while her dancer lifts her up by the hand. However, while performing the step, her partner accidentally stepped on her hair and the extensions came off. Their expressions at the hilarious situation are definitely something to watch.

Image credit: Alaya F Instagram, Kangana Ranaut Instagram, Madhuri Dixit Instagram

