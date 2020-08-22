Vicky Kaushal's Sitar Videos To Amitabh's Letter To Kunal, Here's Top IG Posts Of The Week

Although the production and shoot of several Bollywood projects have not ramped up, the film fraternity has been quite active on social media. A lot of Bollywood celebrities have been keeping fans updated with their whereabouts through Instagram. Thus, take a look at the top five Instagram posts that created quite a buzz on the internet this week (August 16 - August 21).

Also Read | Manushi Chhillar To Star Opposite Vicky Kaushal In Her Second Film? Read Details

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal has been making headlines lately after he tried his hands at playing the sitar. While on the occasion of Independence Day, Kaushal played one of the famous tracks from his film Raazi, Ae Watan, four days ago, he also attempted to play the Raag Yaman on the sitar. Both the videos went viral across social media platforms instantly and the Masaan actor's instrumentalist skills were not only lauded by fans but also his Bollywood peers.

Take a look:

Abhishek Bachchan

As most of the ardent cricket fans must know, the legendary cricketer MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. Thus, to pay homage to Dhoni's career trajectory and his remarkable contribution to the sport, Abhishek Bachchan shared a heartfelt note for him along with sharing a picture with the former captain of the Indian cricket team. Bachchan wrote, "End of an Era! Thank you @mahi7781 for all the memories (sic)". Later, this week around, he also released Ileana D'Cruz first look from his upcoming film titled The Big Bull. Check out both the posts below:

Bhumi Pednekar

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, 'Climate Warrior' Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram account to support an environment-friendly celebration. Pednekar urged her fans to bring home eco-friendly Ganesh idols this Ganesh Chaturthi. She also gave a shout out to a Dattadri Kothur, a man whose idols are uniquely designed to dissolve and grow into a tree. Check out the Saand Ki Aankh actor's extensive IG post about environment-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi celebration below:

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Shares 'Jeene Ka Crazy Tareeka' With Sister Samiksha; Watch Here

Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu has been super active on Instagram this week around. Kemmu recently received a hand-written letter from Amitabh Bachchan, wherein Bachchan was all-praise about Kemmu's exemplary performance in the newly-released film, Lootcase. Thus, sharing the photograph of Big B's letter on Instagram, the Malang actor wrote, "This means so much to me. I’m doing backflips in my head and my heart."

Take a look:

Also Read | Kunal Kemmu In Disbelief After Receiving Amitabh Bachchan's Handwritten Letter, Here's Why

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's much-awaited music video of the female version of T-Series chartbuster song Pachtaoge finally released this week. Later, Fatehi also shared BTS moments from the sets of the song's shoot on her YouTube channel. Meanwhile, the Saki Saki girl kept her fans in the loop with all the updates on Instagram. Recently, when Fatehi shared a photograph of herself, donning an an-all red ethnic ensemble, DJ Snake couldn't hold back but slide into the comment section of the post and compliment the actor-dancer. He commented on her post writing, "Queen".

Also Read | Nora Fatehi Shares BTS Video Of 'Pachtaoge 2.0' Shoot, Fans Amazed She Can Dance AND Sing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.