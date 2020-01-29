Top Movies That Enjoyed A Long Run In Indian Theatres In 2019

There were a bunch of movies that released in 2019. Among those movies, there were films that enjoyed a good run in theatres. Every filmmaker expects his film to become a blockbuster hit after the release but not every film gets this privilege. Let us take a look at some of the top movies of 2019 that had the longest run in Indian theatres.

ALSO READ | Hollywood Movies You May Have Forgotten Are Getting Sequels In 2020

Longest-running movies in theatres in 2019

Ayogya

Tamil movie Ayogya was in the theatres for 125 days. The movie is about a police officer named Karnan who frequently breaks the rules to suit his own needs. However, after a life-changing event, everything changes in Karnan's life. The movie starred Vishal, Raashi Khanna, R. Parthiban, and K. S. Ravikumar.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan Went De-glam In THESE Movies & Still Managed To Win Hearts

Kabir Singh

The movie is a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. It lasted for 102 days in theatres. The film had a budget of ₹ 60 crores and it earned ₹379 crores at the box office, making Kabir Singh one of the blockbuster films of 2019. The lead actor of the movie Shahid Kapoor was praised for his role in the movie.

ALSO READ | Bhumi Pednekar Joins The Rs 300 Crore Club In Just One Year With Her 2019 Movies

Maharshi

Mahesh Babu's Maharshi lasted for 99 days in theatres. The plot of the movie is about a rich businessman, Rishi, who returns to India and meets his old friend. According to reports, the movie grossed over ₹2 billion in two weeks of its release.

ALSO READ | 'Devdas' To 'Bhagat Singh': Bollywood Movies Based On Same Story

Image Courtesy: Shahid Kapoor and Mahesh Babu's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.