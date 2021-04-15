Tovino Thomas Gets COVID-19 To Anniyan Hindi Remake Asked To Stop - Recap For The Day

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Tovino Thomas testing positive for COVID-19 to producer Aascar Ravichandran penning a letter to director Shankar to stop Anniyan's Hindi remake, many events made headlines on April 15, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Tovino Thomas gets COVID-19

Lucifer actor Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram to inform his fans and followers that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He also wrote that he has isolated himself and is asymptomatic. He further said that he will return to entertaining his fans in a few days.

Producer Aascar Ravichandran asks director Shankar to stop Anniyan's Hindi remake

In a lengthy letter, Aascar Ravichandran asked Shankar to immediately stop directing the Hindi remake of the cult-classic film Anniyan. He also wrote that he has the whole and sole rights to the movie as a producer and to adapt it without his permission is illegal. He further wrote, “You are hereby advised to immediately stop proceeding any further on the same, due to the illegal copying of the storyline for which the entire rights are held by me. Please note that a legal notice follows this letter”. Ranveer Singh had been roped in for the Hindi remake of Anniyan.

#Anniyan Tamil Producer #AascarRavichandran asks Dir #Shankar to stop the Hindi remake as he has the rights.. pic.twitter.com/6h3WOGllH2 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 15, 2021

Abhishek Bachchan stresses the importance of wearing masks

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram to share a picture of him wearing a mask and urged people to do the same. In the caption of the post, he asked his fans to think of their family members and the risk they expose them to by not wearing a mask. His caption read as, “Please, please, PLEASE KEEP YOUR MASK ON!!! If not for yourself, think about your family, elders, friends and loved ones”.

Fast and Furious 9 trailer out

Universal Pictures released the new trailer of Fast and Furious 9. It has already received 7.2 million views on Twitter. The trailer shows Dom battling a new enemy who turns out to be his own brother, Jakob.

Chris Harrison supports The Bachelor's Colton Underwood

The host of The Bachelor, Chris Harrison took to his Instagram to support Colton Underwood, who came out as gay in a recent interview. Sharing a photo with him, Chris wrote, “Very proud of you today @coltonunderwood Happy to see you stand up and openly live your truth. You have my love and support my friend”.

