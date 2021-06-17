'Toy Story 3' Quiz: Can You Guess These 'Toy Story 3' Characters By Their Description?

Toy Story 3 is an American animated comedy film released in 2010. The movie is the third instalment in the Toy Story franchise. The film is produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures. It was directed by Lee Unkrich, the editor of the first two films and the co-director of Toy Story 2. The story is written by Michael Arndt. Interestingly, Toy Story 3 features 302 characters. As Toy Story 3 completes 11 years of its release (June 18, 2010), here’s a quiz based on Toy Story 3 cast and characters.

Toy Story characters quiz

1) A plush, hot pink teddy bear with a big plum nose, a strawberry scent and a southern accent. He is the leader of toys at Sunnyside Daycare centre and the main antagonist in the film. Can you guess this character?

Lots-O-Huggin bear-(Lotso)

Twitch

Chunk

Bonnie

2) A talking doll who falls in love with Barbie at first sight. His accessories include a matching ascot, sensible loafers and a gold belt. It lives in a big yellow dollhouse. Can you guess this character?

Ken-A smooth

Chuckles

Trixie

Buttercup

3) Baby doll with a lazy eye who carries around a bottle and has ferocious tattoos. Normally quiet but communicates through baby sounds. He is Lotso's assistant. Can you guess this character?

Totoro

Big baby

Dolly

Peas-in-a-pod

4) 1950'S old traditional pull-string cowboy doll, and Andy's favourite toy. It appears in all four installments of Toy Story. He acts as leader of Andy's toy group. Can you guess this character?

Forky

Barbie

Sherrif Woody

Daisy

5) Modern-day 'Space Ranger' action figure and wears a green and white spacesuit which has wings and air helmet, a laser weapon, and various sound effects. He is Woody's 2nd in command. Can you guess this character?

Jack-in-the-box

Musical Jolly Chimp

Bookworm

Buzz lightyear

6) A green insect action figure with a bug's head, chomping mandibles, wings and two muscular arms. It Operates a searchlight in the playground to look for escaped toys. Can you guess this character?

Twitch

Daisy

Barbie

Dolly

7) A toy rubber Octopus with a purple body. She is the sole female member of Lotso's gang and helps capture Andy's toys and after they escape traps them. Can you guess this character?

Chunk

Stretch

Chatter Telephone

Sparks

8) A broken-hearted toy clown who was once owned by Daisy. He plays a Hawaiian love song while playing a Ukulele. Can you guess this character?

Lotso bear

Chuckles

Big Baby

Ken

9) A stuffed white unicorn with a yellow mane and pink heart nostrils. Despite his name and appearance, he has a very gruff voice and a sarcastic personality. Can you guess this character?

Buster

Andy

Emily

Buttercup

10) A stuffed hedgehog who wears lederhosen and a Tyrolean hat, and views himself as an actor. He expresses great interest in theatre arts and takes role-playing as a child's toy very seriously. His nickname is "Baron von Shush". Can you guess this character?

MR.Pricklepants

Buster

The cleaner

Ken

Toy Story characters quiz answers

Lotso Ken Big Baby Sheriff Woody Buzz Lightyear Twitch Stretch Chuckles Buttercup Mr Pricklepants

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.