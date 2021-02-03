'Treated Me Like Trash': Trishala Dutt Talks About Relationship, Gives A Piece Of Advice

Ace actor Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt who is known for speak her heart on social media, recently got candid about her personal life while discussing her past relationship during an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram. One of her fans asked her about the mistakes in a relationship. Admitting the fact that she has answered such questions earlier, Trishala decided to open up about her past “toxic” relationship and also mentioned how people can benefit from her experiences.

Trishala Dutt gets candid about her past relationship

Commenting on the fact that she is not perfect herself, Trishala narrated her story and wrote,

“This guy I was ‘dating’ a few years ago & I put the word ‘Dating’ in quotes because I was basically dating myself, he never gave a***t lol but I had to convince this guy why it would be such a good idea to be together. I remember saying I would ‘give him a week’ to ‘think about it’. Wow! Talk about having low self-esteem, talk about having no respect for myself. Talk about having zero boundaries. Talk about subconsciously hating myself. Anyway, long story short he treated me like trash. Obviously. And every day I thought ‘he's just having a bad day’ - ‘Well, he's going through a lot so it's okay’ ‘maybe tomorrow will be better’. And it never got better. It got worse.”

Trishala also explained her ex-boyfriend’s abusive and obnoxious behaviour which she admitted that she did not realise initially. She mentioned that he quietly isolated her from her friends without even making her realise that. Commenting upon his possessive nature, she said, “Anytime I would go out, I would text him when I got home and he would send me a passive-aggressive text stating ‘oh, someone got home late’ (wink emoji) insinuating maybe I was doing something I wasn't supposed to be doing. Now, please don't come at me and say maybe he was joking around. No. Lol. I know him very well and I know his past. That was a straight-up dig thrown at me.”



Apart from this, Trishala also shared how she was emotionally and mentally cut off from her friends and how she had stopped hanging out with any just to prove her loyalty towards her boyfriend. Despite giving her 100 per cent to the relationship, Trishala wrote that he always misunderstood her and things never went well between them. “So, I stopped hanging out with my friends to prove I'm loyal while he continued living his life and kept going out with his friends! And you know what? He treated me like s**t regardless if I stayed home or went out lol. Damned if I do, damned if I don't. Is there a dumba** gif on this thing? Because that really deserved to be plastered on my forehead lol,” she confessed.

At last, while concluding her story, Trishala urged her Instagram fans to not feel weak and motivated all to always stand against such things if they come across in life. “I’ve worked on myself for many years after that and did a lot of souls searching for why I stayed in that relationship when | knew better from the beginning. I owned up to my own toxic behavior which was not standing up for myself and allowing him to treat me the way he did. I chose to accept that. And shame on me. But, I've grown, learned, and here I am today. Yay,” she concluded.

