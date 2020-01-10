Trends In 2020: Tone-up Your Outfit With These Accessory Trends This Year

An accessory is one of the significant parts of an outfit. Accessorising an outfit can amp up any look in a right way. Be it long-chained necklaces or studded earrings, accessories certainly add to your beauty. Celebrities are known to be the trendsetters for any kind of look or even accessories. By following several celebrity trends, we get the knowledge of all kinds of accessories that are trending this year. Here’s a compilation of a few accessory trends of the year 2020.

Necklace fusion

We generally wear necklaces with pretty dresses, gowns, traditional wear or so. But Tara Sutaria completely set an accessory trend by wearing a gold necklace on a top and shorts. The actor also went completely casual wearing sport shoes along with carrying a small handbag. While it is a different fusion, she completely rocks the look.

Long chained necklaces

It is difficult to pull off a tube top or tube dress look right as it may end up looking too basic or too revealing. However, pairing the look with the right kind of long necklaces can make the look complete and perfect. There are many celebrities who followed this trend and made their outfit look effortless and adorable.

Pearl necklaces

Glamming up an outfit is made easy with this trend as carrying a pearl necklace can glam up any outfit instantly. Just remember to pair the right kind of pearls with the right outfit.

