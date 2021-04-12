Tripti Dimri Wraps Up First Schedule Of 'Qala', Elated To Reunite With 'Bulbbul' Team

Actress Tripti Dimri is elated to wrap up the first shooting schedule of her upcoming Netflix project Qala that is being helmed by Bulbbul– director Anvita Dutt. The actress took to Twitter and shared a video where she expressed her happiness of reuniting with her old team and documented the experience in a video. The project will also mark late actor Irrfan Khan's son’s acting debut. Tripti dropped the film’s first look, combining a few visuals from the film and its making, giving the audience a sneak peek into the world of Qala. The video also showed a glimpse of actress Swastika Mukherjee in a pivotal role.

Tripti Dimri wraps first Qala shooting schedule

While Babil wrapped up the film’s first schedule on April 10, Tripti finished her portions on April 12. While captioning the video, she wrote, “Wrapped up the first schedule of Qala… Super happy and excited to be joining hands with such an amazing and enthusiastic team for the second time.. @officialcsfilms @anushkasharma @kans26 @anvita_dee @babil.i.k @swastikamukherjee13 @siddharthdiwan @lifaafa_ @veerakapuree.” Going by the video, it seems that the forthcoming project has been shot in various extreme conditions as the entire crew was spotted setting up the entire structure in snow-clad regions with heavy snowfall.

Wrapped up the first schedule of Qala..â„ï¸Super happy and excited to be joining hands with such an amazing and enthusiastic team for the second time..@officialcsfilms @anushkasharma @kans26 @anvita_dee @babil.i.k @swastikamukherjee13 @siddharthdiwan @lifaafa_ @veerakapuree pic.twitter.com/Hayv5KlbZB — Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri23) April 12, 2021

Anvita Dutt, who made her directorial debut with last year’s Bulbbul, described Qala as a ‘beautiful, heart-breaking story’ about a daughter and her mother in a statement. “Mother-daughter relationships are sacred and often complicated. Qala is a beautiful, heartbreaking story about a daughter who craves her mother’s love. I am ecstatic to have such incredible actors on board and cannot wait for the world to discover the film with Tripti, Babil, and Swastika. It’s always a pleasure to partner with Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix as they believe in bringing to a life empowered stories like Bulbbul, and now Qala,” she said.

Irrfan Khan had earlier shared a series of pictures and a video while announcing his schedule wrap along with the announcement about his first break in films. Announcing the film with a short teaser, Babil wrote, "Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooooo!!! (and a little bit of me)." The chilling scenes and breathtaking background music of the teaser are sure to leave fans craving for more. He further said, "Also I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor. "From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz, and Anvita Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share the story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart." [sic]

(Image credit: Twitter)