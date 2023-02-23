Triptii Dimri Has Funny Reaction To Rumoured Beau Karnesh Ssharma's Birthday Wish For Her

Anushka Sharma's brother and film producer Karnesh Ssharma wished his rumoured girlfriend and Qala actress Triptii Dimri on her birthday today (February 23). He shared a collage of their cute moments together. They can be seen flashing their bright smiles in the throwback images.

Sharing the collage of images with Triptii on his Instagram stories, Karnesh wrote, "Happy birthday @triptii_dimri. Pictures don't do justice to torture behind them. May you continue it forever." He accompanied his caption with several red heart and kiss emojis.

The actress reshared it on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Wellll.....I haven't even started yet."

Take a look at Karnesh and Triptii's fun banter on social media.

Triptii Dimri and Karnesh Ssharma's rumoured relationship

Triptii Dimri and Karnesh Ssharma are rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. A month ago, they made their relationship Instagram official after the actress re-shared a mushy photo of her with the film producer. In the photo, she could be seen hugging him tightly. She dropped some loving emojis with the picture too.

The photo was originally shared by Saurabh Malhotra, an associate producer at Karnesh's production house Clean State Filmz. However, after some time, Triptii deleted the story.

Take a look at the photo here:

More about Qala movie

Qala is co-produced by Karnesh and his sister Anushka Sharma. The film is set in the late 1930s and early 1940s. It revolves around the tumultuous relationship between a domineering mother and her daughter who aspires to be a singer.

On the work front, Triptii will be seen in Amazon Prime Video's upcoming movie opposite Vicky Kaushal. It is directed by Anand Tiwari.