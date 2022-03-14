Tripura Govt Makes 'The Kashmir Files' Tax Free In State; CM Biplab Deb Lauds Film

Director Vivek Agnihotri's latest film, The Kashmir Files has been garnering phenomenal responses from notable names in the entertainment industry and critics alike for its sensitive portrayal of the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits. Earlier on Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that his state government will not levy any entertainment tax on The Kashmir Files. The move comes in an attempt to encourage the people of the state to watch the film. Similar measures have been adopted by many other BJP-led states including Gujarat, Tripura, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana among others.

Joining the bandwagon was Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb, who announced on Monday that the film is made tax-free in the state. Taking to Twitter, CM Biplab wrote: "#TheKashmirFilesMovie made by @vivekagnihotri, depicts the heart-wrenching struggle and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus. To support his movie and encourage the people of the state to watch it, #Tripura govt has decided to make it tax-free in #Tripura."

Moreover, Goa's caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has also backed the film by stating that it will continue to be screened in the state with maximum possible shows. Sawant, in a Twitter post on Sunday evening, said, “The gripping tale of pain, struggle and suffering of Kashmiri Hindus need to be understood by everyone so that we ensure such a history is not repeated. I have spoken to INOX management and the movie will continue to be screened with maximum possible shows.”

More on The Kashmir Files

Penned and helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film is bankrolled by Zee Studios. The acclaimed film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990, following systematic killings of people from the community. Starring seasoned actors including the likes of Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi, the film also features Chinmay Madlekar, Prakash Belawadi, Puneet Isaar, Bhasha Sumbli, Mrinal Kulkarni, Prithviraj Sarnaik playing pivotal roles. The film attempts to challenge the deeply rooted belief system of the people by looking at everything around them from the perspective of civility, acceptance, tolerance and inclusiveness that India believes in.

Recently, during a conversation with ANI, actor Anupam Kher said, "This is not just a film, many emotions are associated with it. Kashmiri Pandits were compelled to leave miserably. The world did not acknowledge this exodus."