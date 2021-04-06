Trishala Dutt Raises Mental Health Awareness By Hosting 'Ask Me Anything' Session Online

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt recently hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. The star kid spoke about various mental health issues by answering all the queries raised by her followers. Be it about dealing with loneliness or relationship problems, Trishala addressed sensitive issues by voicing her opinions candidly on the social media platform. Here, we have curated all the questions that were put forth by her followers and her responses to the same.

Trishala Dutt’s Q&A

One of the users asked Trishala if they should continue to be in a 10-year old friendship if it’s affecting them on both mental and emotional levels. Replying to the question, Trishala enunciated, “I don’t know your situation but most people need an outlet to vent about the challenges they are dealing with in life and knowing that you have someone you can turn to in times of trouble can be comforting. But sometimes one person does all the comforting while the other person does all the venting”.

She added, “If you find that you are always the shoulder to cry on, it could get a little overwhelming. If this happens all the time and your friend doesn’t reciprocate by being there for you, it can quickly weigh you down mentally, emotionally and sometimes even physically”. Trishala further suggested the user to ‘put the responsibility back on their friend’s shoulder’. Read her entire response below:

Another user asked the celeb for the easiest way to handle a panic attack as they live alone. At first, Trishala went on to explain ‘what panic attacks are’ in general terms before suggesting a solution for them. She wrote, “Panic attacks trigger a surge of adrenaline in our bodies and adrenaline is a hormone that is released by the Adrenal gland. Not only it is released during a panic attack, but it’s also released when we’re stressed, involved in doing something physical, excited and angry”.

The star kid then made the user understand how “panic attacks are not dangerous, they just feel that way and because of it they can be extremely dangerous”. Trishala urged the follower to always remember ‘that panic attacks go away’. Further on, she also detailed the best strategy to deal with the issue. Check out the strategy here:

One of her followers were confused if they should have a baby with someone when they aren’t in a relationship with the significant other. To this, Trishala opined, “What’s right for you may not be right for someone else. What right for you someone else may not be right for you. Everyone is different! However, if you are pregnant or thinking about getting pregnant with someone you aren’t in a relationship with, make sure you ask yourself and explore the reasonings”.

Few other questions asked during Trishala Dutt's AMA session

