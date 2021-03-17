Trishala Dutt Responds To Netizen Who Asked Her Cause Of Her Boyfriend's Death, Read

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt has been addressing mental health issues like how to deal with grief and therapy. Recently, she conducted an 'Ask me anything' session on Instagram. One of the Instagram users asked her about the cause of her boyfriend's death and this did not sit well with her. She responded to the query by penning a lengthy note on 'basic social 101 skills'.

Trishala Dutt's reply to a netizen asking the cause of her boyfriend's death

The Instagram user asked her, "Sorry to ask this but why haven't you disclosed how your boyfriend passed away? What's his name?" Trishala replied to the question by saying that she apologises in advance if her response comes off as rude but she will take this opportunity to teach people basic social 101 skills.

She further wrote, "I appreciate your question. I do. Let's all be honest about basic human behaviour and curiosity - Its natural to want to know how someone passed away. Even if it is 'none of your business,' right?" she said before adding, "The most inappropriate reaction is enquiring about the cause of death. I want you to ask yourself this question - What is the purpose of me doing/ asking this? Will knowing the answer allow me to help this person. Or is it just morbid curiosity? Grief 101 lesson- 'If you are not entitled to know the specifics of the passing, stop asking. Asking for those details does nothing for the conversation. It does not console the person, nor brings the person who passed away, back'.

She also turned her Instagram profile 'private' after this session. Trishala Dutt is Sanjay Dutt's first daughter from his previous marriage to Richa Sharma. She was born in New York. Richa was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 1987 withing two years of their marriage. She underwent treatment for the same in New York but succumbed to it in 1996.

Trishala Dutt is a psychotherapist based in New York City. Recently, a picture of her was posted by her father, actor Sanjay Dutt. He celebrated the women in his life and posted a picture with his daughters Trishala and Iqra on March 8. In the same post on Instagram he posted photos of his mother Nargis Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata, and his wife Maanayata Dutt. See the post below

Image courtesy- @duttsanjay Instagram

