Trishala Dutt Takes Road Trip In California With ‘Papa Dukes’ Sanjay Dutt On 33rd Birthday

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala had an amazing 33rd birthday in the company of ‘Papa Dukes’ as the father-daughter duo got on a road trip in California. Trishala Dutt treated the netizens with pictures and videos from her birthday celebration. The adorable photo showcases both of them twinning in white as Trishala has left her hair loose. Sanjay also looks dapper flaunting his printed shirt and cargo pants look as he hugs his ‘little girl’. Sanjay had earlier penned a heartfelt note on Trishala's 33rd, stating that he received the most valuable gift in the form of his daughter.

Trishala and 'Papa Dukes'

On Trishala's birthday, dad Sanjay Dutt flew down to California to spend some time with his daughter as they enjoyed a gala time traversing the roads of California. Sharing a picture with her father, Trishala wrote, “Chapter 33 with my heart, my blood, & my soul – The sun, the moon, & all my stars my Papa Dukes @duttsanjay – thank you, everyone, for the birthday wishes”. The picture seems to have been clicked at a pitstop during the duo's adventurous car ride.

She also shared a couple of videos on her Instagram stories giving glimpses of their road trip where Sanjay can be seen chilling in the passenger seat alongside the driver, while Trishala comfortably positioned herself in the back.

Sanjay Dutt pens a lovable birthday wish for Trishala

On her 33rd birthday, yesterday, the Kalank actor shared an old photo of the two of them in which the actor is seen holding his little daughter in his arms. "Life gave me the most wonderful gift in the form of you when I became a father. Even though you live so far away, we know that our bond has just been growing stronger. Happy Birthday, my little girl, @trishaladutt,” he wrote alongside the adorable picture.

Apart from Sanjay, his wife Maanayata also took to Instagram stories and shared a picture with the birthday girl. Tagging her on Instagram, she wished with balloon emoticons in the caption. Trishala's birthday arrives shortly after her late mother Richa Sharma's birth anniversary. Last week, Trishala shared a candid picture of Richa, and wrote, "Happy birthday mommy". Richa passed away in 1996.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has a host of films lined up for releases including KGF Chapter 2, Shamshera, Toolsidas Junior, and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

(IMAGE- @TRISHALADUTT/INSTA)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.