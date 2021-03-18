Trishala Dutt Treats Fans With 'unseen Picture' Of Parents Sanjay Dutt & Richa Sharma

Veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt, on Tuesday, took to the story session of her Instagram handle and shared an unseen photo of her parents. Interestingly, she hosted an 'AMA' (Ask Me Anything) session for her Insta family. During the same, one of Trishala Dutt's 519k followers requested her to share a picture of her parents Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma, which she has not posted before. In response, she shared a captionless vintage picture featuring her parents. In the throwback picture, Sanjay can be seen resting his hand on Richa's shoulder while the latter posed with a smile.

Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma's unseen picture:

About Trishala Dutt's parents

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who has been married to Maanayata since 2008, first married Richa Sharma in 1987. A year after their marriage, they welcomed their first baby, Trishala. Later, in 1996, Richa died after being diagnosed with brain tumour. Later, the Dhamaal actor took the wedding vows with Rhea Pillai in 1998. However, they parted ways after a few years and in 2008 their divorce became official. Within a few months, after his divorce from Rhea, Sanjay married Maanayata. The duo shares a son and a daughter, Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt.

In her session, she also threw light on mental health issues. On the other hand, a follower was keen to know the details of Trishala's boyfriend's untimely demise. "Sorry to ask this but why haven't you disclosed how your boyfriend passed away? What's his name", read the question by a follower.

In response, Dutt's daughter wrote, "I apologise in advance if my response comes off as cold. I am not mad nor offended by your question but want to educate people about basic social 101 skills". In a lengthy response, she slammed the Instagram user for asking "the most inappropriate reaction", which is as per Trishala is "enquiring about the cause of death". Trishala’s boyfriend passed away in 2019. Her Instagram media feed featured a bunch of pictures of her late boyfriend.

