Trishala Shares An Unseen Pic With Neetu Kapoor, Actor Says She's Proud Of Her

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor was recently surprised by her throwback picture with Sanjay Dutt's daughter, Trishala Dutt. Neetu Kapoor reshared the photo on her Instagram handle and also penned a heartfelt note for Trishala. She mentioned how she is proud of what she is doing.

Taking to Instagram stories, Trishala Dutt recently shared a throwback, never-seen-before, photo with Neetu Kapoor. In the photo, a young Trishala was hugging Neetu Kapoor. The two were dressed in black as they smiled at the camera. Sharing the photo, Trishala wrote, "Look what I found!! Love you, Neetu Kapoor." The Amar Akbar Anthony actor reshared the photo and showered love on Trishala. She wrote, "Awww too adorable. So proud of what you are doing. Would love to have a consult." Kapoor also added some heart emojis with the caption.

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's elder daughter with his first wife Richa Sharma. Sanjay and Richa tied the knot in 1987. Richa Sharma passed away in 1996 due to a brain tumour. Sanjay Dutt married Manyata in 2008. Manyata and Trishala get along fine and often spend time together.

More about Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala

Trishala has stayed away from the limelight her whole life. She is a psychotherapist by profession and seemingly shares a loving bond with her father. In August 2021, Trishala rang into her 33rd birthday and celebrated in Hawaii. Marking her special day, she also shared a photo with her father and penned a heartfelt caption. She wrote, "Chapter 33 with my heart, my block & my soul- The sun, the moon & all my stars, my Papa Dukes. Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes."

Being a psychotherapist, Trishala not only treats her patients and clients but also helps her social media followers. She often hosts 'Ask Me Anything' sessions via Instagram and listens to people's queries. Trishala as often opened up about her life stories and also addresses why people should focus on their mental health.

On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor is set to make her acting come back with Jug Jug Jeeyo. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It also has Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul.

(Image: Instagram/@neetu54)