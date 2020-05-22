Farhan Akhtar's Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. Was Reema Kagti's Directorial Debut

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor Farhan Akhtar is one of the many multi-talented actors in Bollywood. Apart from being a talented actor, Farhan is a director, screenwriter, playback singer and producer. Since many years, his acting and singing skills have been praised by many. Besides, there are many movies produced by Farhan that earned him appreciation. He has a production company in collaboration with Ritesh Sidhwani which is named as Excel Entertainment.

Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd is one such film produced by Farhan Akhtar. The comedy-drama film released in the year 2007. It featured an ensemble cast of Abhay Deol, Minissha Lamba, Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Kay Kay Menon, Raima Sen, and many more. Keep reading to know interesting facts about the film.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar's 'Luck By Chance' Was Zoya Akhtar's Directorial Debut; Read More Trivia

Trivia for Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd

Debutant director Reema Kagti initially approached Farhan Akhtar for the role which was played by Abhay Deol. However, Farhan refused to play the part as he was busy with another film.

Vikram Chatwal, who played the role of Bunty opposite Sandhya Mridul, is in real-life an affluent and wealthy Manhattan socialite.

John Abraham was initially offered to play the role of Arjun Rampal, but he could not make it as he was busy shooting for Ravi Chopra’s Babul.

Abhay Deol and Minissha Lamba became good friends during the shoot of the film. Also, there were rumours that Abhay had a crush on her. But later, both of them dismissed these rumours, calling them baseless.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani Put Budget Cut Rumours To Rest, Check Post

Initially, Naseeruddin Shah was signed for Darshan Jariwala’s role, but the actor later opted out because of some personal reasons.

Reportedly, Shilpa Shetty signed the film as she wanted to work with John Abraham. But, when John opted out, Shilpa Shetty also opted out of the film. Later, the makers took Dia Mirza onboard to play that part.

The Aguada Fort, which is a popular place in Goa, has been an integral part of many scenes in this movie.

The base of the song Sajana Ji Vaari Vaari of the film was inspired by Tag Team song “Whoop” ( There It Is).

(PIC CREDIT: SCREENGRAB FROM THE FILM)

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar's Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar Sings For Their Pet Jimbo

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar's Lowest Rating Movies On IMDb: 'Rock On 2', 'The Fakir Of Venice' & More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.