'True Blessing': Renuka Shahane Pens Note As ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Completes 27 Years

Actor Renuka Shahane who is known for her acting prowess took to Twitter and penned a post while celebrating 27 years of the iconic film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film managed to strike the right chord with the audience. The film starred an ensemble star cast including Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, and Reema Lagoo.

Renuka took a stroll down the memory lane and shared an old picture of a theatre with a massive crowd outside waiting to watch the film. While penning her heartfelt emotions on the milestone, Renuka wrote, “Thank you to Soorajji and the entire @rajshri team for HAHK 27 years and still going strong. A huge thank you to the audience, the fans of this film for loving it and showering it with pure love then and now #trueblessing”

Thank you to Soorajji and the entire @rajshri team for HAHK 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 27 years and still going strong. A huge thank you to the audience, the fans of this film for loving it and showering it with pure love then and now ❤❤❤ #trueblessing 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ViWN3LJxVZ — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) August 5, 2021

Several fans of the actor were quick enough to congratulate the entire team for entertaining all with the film. One of the netizens wrote, “It was not just a movie...it was a celebration.” Another user recalled old memories associated with the film and wrote, “A turning point in the history of Bollywood @renukash Bhabhi.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “One of the best family movies you can watch again &again.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “My ATF movie. Cheers for lovely 27 years.”

It was not just a movie...it was a celebration❤️❤️ — Noname (@Noname04882690) August 5, 2021

Wow mam this pic is just amazing and happy 27 Years of HAHK ❤ — 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐞𝐧🥂 🇮🇳 (@sensiblegirll) August 5, 2021

My ATF movie ❤️❤️❤️. Cheers for lovely 27 years — aadipeacewins (@Drwhofan18) August 5, 2021

The story of the iconic film Hum Aapke Hai Koun revolves around Prem (Salman Khan) who meets his brother Rajesh's (Mohnish Behl’s) sister-in-law, Nisha (Madhuri Dixit) and the two fall in love. However, fate has other plans for the lovers when Nisha's sister unexpectedly dies, she is expected to marry Rajesh.

Renuka Shahane pens adorable birthday wish for Kajol

Apart from this, Renuka also penned adorable birthday wishes for actor Kajol. Renuka who shared screen space with the birthday girl in Tribhanga shared a happy picture from the sets of the film while wishing her. “Happiest birthday my angel, my gorgeous @itsKajolD Have a terrific year. Stay blessed & slay it in your unique unfiltered, unfettered style. Loads of unconditional love. You are unstoppable!!!!”

Happiest birthday my angel, my gorgeous @itsKajolD Have a terrific year. Stay blessed & slay it in your unique unfiltered, unfettered style. Loads of unconditional love ❤❤❤ You are unstoppable!!!! ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/FdpaZkGFr5 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) August 5, 2021

