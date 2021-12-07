Tuesday Tips: Take Inspiration From Malaika Arora's Easy Beginners Guide To Yoga Poses

Quick links:
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL
Malaika Arora is undoubtedly Bollywood's fitness icon and her beginner-friendly yoga poses are loved by many starting out their fitness journey. The actor keeps sharing new yoga asanas and poses every now and then on her social media handles, and her latest post is on achieving toned legs through yoga.
Working in collaboration with Sarva Yoga Studios, Malaika told her followers to practice three different yoga poses, namely- Utkatasana, Malasana and Adho Mukha Svanasana, to get sculpted legs.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, December 7, Malaika uploaded a detailed video where she elegantly performed the asanas. In the caption, she also mentioned the benefits of each pose, the areas they affect and more. "These poses are simply my favourites as they are easy and oh so effective", she quipped.
In an earlier discussion regarding the benefits of yoga and the impact it had on her in the last year, Malaika noted that Yoga is holistic in nature and is one of the best mechanisms for overall physical, mental & emotional health. She added how she’d disciplined herself for the last 25 years and has learned so much in that time through Yoga. She said that her body responded positively to nutritious food and that the benefits of Yoga weren’t just skin deep.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.