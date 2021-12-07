Tuesday Tips: Take Inspiration From Malaika Arora's Easy Beginners Guide To Yoga Poses

Malaika Arora is undoubtedly Bollywood's fitness icon and her beginner-friendly yoga poses are loved by many starting out their fitness journey. The actor keeps sharing new yoga asanas and poses every now and then on her social media handles, and her latest post is on achieving toned legs through yoga.

Working in collaboration with Sarva Yoga Studios, Malaika told her followers to practice three different yoga poses, namely- Utkatasana, Malasana and Adho Mukha Svanasana, to get sculpted legs.

Malaika Arora's beginners guide to achieve toned legs

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, December 7, Malaika uploaded a detailed video where she elegantly performed the asanas. In the caption, she also mentioned the benefits of each pose, the areas they affect and more. "These poses are simply my favourites as they are easy and oh so effective", she quipped.

Utkatasana (The Chair Pose) - The star noted that the pose specifically targets the 'quadricep and the gluteal muscles'. It improves one's posture and balance apart from toning the overall body. Malaika wrote that those who wish to practice this asana should "start with holding this pose for a few seconds and later increase the hold time as you develop body strength."

Malasana (The Garland Pose)- She described this as an excellent pose to strengthen one's thighs and legs. The pose would aid one to release any stiffness in the lower body. Malaika quipped that one should start with holding this position for at least 20 seconds.

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog Pose) - Malaika describes this one as her go-to pose for both physical and mental health. "It gives a deep stretch to the arms and legs and thereby helps tone the hamstrings, calves, arches and hands.", she stated.

In an earlier discussion regarding the benefits of yoga and the impact it had on her in the last year, Malaika noted that Yoga is holistic in nature and is one of the best mechanisms for overall physical, mental & emotional health. She added how she’d disciplined herself for the last 25 years and has learned so much in that time through Yoga. She said that her body responded positively to nutritious food and that the benefits of Yoga weren’t just skin deep.

