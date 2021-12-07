Tuesday Trivia: Guess This Bollywood Actor Who Drove Taxi For 3 Years Before His Debut

Bollywood star Randeep Hooda has been entertaining his fans with ace performances for years. The actor made his acting debut with the film Monsoon Wedding in 2001, but his breakthrough came with the 2010 film Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. While Randeep Hooda had a long journey to garner recognition in Bollywood and eventually in International cinema, he had his fair share of struggle before entering the industry as well. The actor drove a taxi for three years in Australia in order to survive.

Ahead of entering the film industry, Randeep Hooda was pursuing his post-graduation in Australia. Hooda, who always had a knack for acting, did everything to survive in the country. He did a bunch of part-time jobs during his post-graduation, which also included driving a taxi during the night, for three years. He also worked as a waiter in a Chinese restaurant and washed cars and dishes for his survival.

Randeep Hooda on his early days

Randeep Hooda often opens up about his early days in Australia. However, the actor has a very positive approach to looking back to his younger times as it made him achieve his dreams in cinema. Taking to his Instagram, the actor recently shared an old picture of him posing with a poster of the 1976 film Taxi Driver.

The actor wore a checked shirt underneath a warm jacket. Sharing the photo, he reminisced about his younger days and mentioned how he was dedicated to his acting career.

The Highway star wrote, "Where to mate? Inspirations and dreams of the younger me in Cinema. still as inspiring !! So, much so, that I drove Taxis for 3 years, night shift, in Melbourne, Australia."

Randeep Hooda's early days in Bollywood

Randeep Hooda returned to India in 2000 and began working for an airline company. As he continued modelling and taking part in plays, filmmaker Mira Nair spotted him and asked him to audition for her film Monsoon Wedding. Though Randeep Hooda got the part and the film turned out to be successful, it still took him four more years to get another gig.

The actor garnered attention with his supporting role in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. He later went on to star in Jannat 2, Jism 2, and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster. The actor starred opposite Alia Bhatt in the hit film Highway and also worked with Aishwarya Rai in 2016's Sarbjit. The actor is now a celebrated star in the industry and also worked on an international project, Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth.

Image: Instagram/@randeephooda