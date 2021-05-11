Tulsi Kumar And Bhagyashree Join Mission 5000, Pledge To Help COVID-19 Patients

As the second wave of COVID-19 is claiming more and more lives in the country, many Bollywood celebrities have raised their concerns and have helped people to gain better information. Not only this, but celebrities have also extended their support by donating to various charity organisations and initiating their own fundraisers to help the needy in India. Similarly, singer Tulsi Kumar and actor Bhagyashree have taken a step to help COVID-19 patients in India.

They have joined the initiative called Mission 5000 which was started by Mission Josh. The initiative was started looking at the need of people rushing to social media to seek help for their loved ones for plasma, hospital beds, and oxygen cylinders. Tulsi Kumar and Bhagyashree have pledged their support for the cause.

Mission Josh has introduced Mission 5000 to curb the oxygen shortage in India and promises to help at least 5000 patients through the cause by providing them with oxygen concentrators. They have started a fundraising campaign to collect Rs 5 crores to succeed in their plans. About this, Maine Pyaar Kiya fame actor Bhagyashree said, "Now is the time to do whatever you can, to help whomever you can. Every drop in the ocean matters. Join me in supporting Mission 5000 to provide life-giving support to homebound patients."

Tulsi Kumar explained her decision to help in the initiative. "With the second wave and its ongoing crises and massive effect in India, I realised it’s time to act. Along with Mission Josh’s founders Mansi & Vinav, I am extending my support to the affected citizens", she stated. Tulsi also went on to explain the motive of Mission 5000 saying, "We are involving NGOs in different cities and states to provide these oxygen concentrators to the places that are most affected and in dire need. I express my gratitude in advance to each contributor, supporter and my media friends."

Designer Sonakshi Raaj and author Chetan Bhagat too appealed to their fans and followers to help Mission 5000 in raising funds. "While there is panic across the country and there is a struggle to provide the basic necessity to live that is oxygen. We are here to provide it to the people who need it the most right now, we’re on the way to help India breathe with Mission5000. It’s time for all of us to Unite." Sonakshi said. Chetan took to his Twitter account to appeal to his followers to help writing, "Let’s come forward and help save 5000 lives with Mission 5000".

