Tulsi Kumar Calls It An 'absolute Privilege' To Perform Live At The Vaishno Devi Shrine

On the sixth day of Navratri, which fell on April 18, 2021, singer Tulsi Kumar got the opportunity to sing live at the Vaishno Devi temple. Tulsi Kumar said that she felt truly blessed to have received the opportunity to sing at the auspicious occasion. The actor revealed that the year 2021 had come with huge blessings for her and this opportunity had topped the charts in terms of blessing for her.

Tulsi Kumar shares her experience on singing at the Vaishno Devi temple

Speaking about getting the chance to sing at the Vaishno Devi Temple, Tusi Kumar said, “'I got a calling in February when I was at the shrine this year to do Mata Rani's darshan and within a month's time, I have gotten this opportunity to perform right outside Mata Rani's Bhawan on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. I think after the lockdown, amid the situation that we all are in, I am glad that I am going to kickstart with a performance at this holy place and sing my heart out for Goddess Durga. During these tough times that we are facing right now, festivals bring us together, and not only do they serve as a sense of hope but also help us seek blessings from God while praying and hoping that things get better from here on.”

She continued by saying, “This is my small little attempt at giving to the people and also encouraging them to fight through this, also not to forget, it is an absolute privilege for me to be able to do this. We ensured that all necessary precautions were followed and social distancing was maintained. I am a huge devotee of maa Vaishno and what better than to start the year with performing at Devi maa’s shrine.”

Tulsi has had an incredibly fruitful year in 2021, and this chance just adds to her list of blessings. Is Qadar, Tulsi Kumar's latest single, has already been a chartbuster, while Tulsi Kumar's songs like Tanhaai, Main Jis din bhula doon, Pehle pyaar ka pehla gham, Naam, Tere Naal have all received a lot of love and adulation from listeners. This year's Vaishno Devi celebrations included singers Daler Mehndi, Anuradha Paudwal, and Sukhwinder Singh, who kicked off the festivities at the shrine, and Tulsi felt honoured to perform alongside such legends.