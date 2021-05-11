'Tum Bin 2' Shooting Location: Here's Where Neha Sharma Starrer Movie Was Shot

Tum Bin 2 was released on November 18, 2016. The romantic drama film was written and directed by Anubhav Sinha. It was produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. The movie is a sequel to the 2001 movie Tum Bin. Tum Bin 2 features Aditya Seal, Neha Sharma and Aashim Gulati in the lead roles. Read further to know about Tum Bin 2 shooting location.

About Tum Bin 2 plot

The story of the film revolves around the life of Taran (Neha Sharma), who loses her fiancé Amar (Aashim Gulati) in a skiing accident. Her life changes when she meets Shekhar Malhotra played by Aditya Seal who she treats as a friend in the initial stages but develops feelings for him eventually. However, months later she realises that Amar had survived the accident and has been in a coma as an unidentified patient for the last eight months. This brings chaos in Taran's life who has to pick between Amar and Shekhar. When Amar gets to know about Taran's feeling, he decides to break up with her. Although Amar pretends to be not hurt, in reality, he is miserable without her. While everybody deals with their own emotional turmoil, they weren't aware of a new twist. Another twist reveals that Shekhar was responsible for Amar's accident. The film then follows the aftermath of the revelation. The running time of the movie is 147 minutes.

About shooting location of Tum Bin 2

According to glasgowlive.co.uk, the entire film was shot in Glasgow and Edinburgh. The title song Tum Bin was shot at George Square, Glasgow. On the other hand, the Ishq Mubarak was shot at Eilean Donan Castle, Dornie, Highland, Scotland. The official announcement of the movie was made in March 2016 and the shooting started in April 2016.

The soundtrack of the movie was composed by Ankit Tiwari with lyrics written by Manoj Muntashir. Other than the main cast, the movie also features Kanwaljit Singh as Papa Ji (Amar's Father), Sonia Balani as Gurpreet Kaur, Meher Vij as Manpreet Kaur and Jaspreet Singh as Navjot.

IMAGE: Still From Tum Bin 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.