'Tum Hi Ho' Fame Singer Arijit Singh: All You Need To Know About His Career, Family & More

Arijit Singh, who started his career through a reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005 at the age of 18, is now a renowned singer in Bollywood and India's number one artist on Spotify. Known for his melancholy voice, Arijit sang tum hi ho from Aashiqui 2 which contributed to his rise to prominence in the music industry. From the success of the film and the popularity of Aashiqui 2 songs, fans were curious as to 'who is the singer of the song tum hi ho from the movie Aashiqui 2?' Here is a general trivia of Arijit Singh that covers his career and personal life.

Who is the singer of the song tum hi ho from the movie Aashiqui 2?

After finishing in sixth place in his first singing reality show, he entered his second reality show 10 Ke 10 Le Gaye Dil in which he won the first prize. After setting up his recording studio, Arijit Singh worked as a music producer for music directors such as Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Vishal-Shekhar, and Mithoon. Arijit made his Bollywood debut through Mithoon's Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2.

He went on to deliver several hits like Raabta from Agent Vinod, Uska Hi Banana from 1920: Evil Returns, and Duaa from Shanghai. The turning point in his career came through Aashiqui 2 song. Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 won him several awards and nominations and nation-wide popularity. He sang a number of super hit songs like Agar Tum Sath Ho, Nashe Si Chadh Gayi, Chahun Main Ya Naa, and Ik Vaari Aa which earned him the title of the 'romantic singer'

Lesser-known facts about Arijit Singh

1. Arijit Singh made his debut as a singer through Aaja Nachle from High School Musical 2 composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

2. The 33-year-old singer married his childhood friend Koel Roy making it his second marriage.

3. Arijit hails from a musical family as his maternal family was filled with musicians.

4. Arijit Singh won 9 out of 10 awards for Aashiqui 2's Tum Hi ho.

5. Arijit Singh was once blacklisted by Salman Khan after the latter felt insulted at an award show by the singer. Things are now reportedly cordial between them.

