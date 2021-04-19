'Tumbbad 2' In Progress, Actor Sohum Shah Says He Is In 'no Rush'

The 2018 mythological horror film Tumbbad directed by Rahi Anil Barve garnered rave reviews and was highly acclaimed by the audience and the critics alike. Sohum Shah who acted in and produced the movie revealed that he is flooded with requests every day to take the film ahead and make it a franchise but he said that he will not do anything to simply cash in on the film's popularity.

Sohum Shah opens up on Tumbbad 2

The actor told PTI that the writing for Tumbbad 2 is on and the team had previously locked in a few story ideas but they were not at par when it came to the screenplay. He revealed that the makers and the writers are trying to crack an idea but he is in no rush to cash in on the franchise's popularity. He further added that he is not playing that game of making a sequel quickly with a worry that people will forget about it if Tumbbad 2 is not released soon. He shared that the team's aim is to make a sequel that is as good as the first one if not better.

Shum Shah: "I produce films from my heart, not from a business point of view"

Tumbbad featured Sohum Shah as a man who was in search of a hidden treasure in the village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra during the 20th century when India was under the British Raj. Talking about Tumbbad, Sohum unearthed some facts by sharing that the movie was in the production stage for nearly six years and was even re-written and re-shot multiple times before its theatrical release. He shared that the movie exceeded its original budget by 4 times and shared it did not hold him back from putting in more money for the project as he truly believed in the script. The actor further added that he will not hold back if he needs to exceed his budget for the sequel as well. He stated that he produces films from his heart and gets pulled into the story so much that he does not think of it from a business point of view. Talking about the same he shared that if a director asks him for 60 days to make a film, he gives him 5 extra days to shoot as he believes that those extra days will add to its quality by giving a free hand to the filmmakers.

As the makers are still working on the story of Tumbbad 2, there have been no updates about Tumbbad 2's plot or the expected release date of the film.

About Sohum Shah's latest movies and other projects

Sohum Shah was last seen in the Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull which released on Disney+ Hostar. Talking about his role in the film, the actor shared that someone watched the movie and told him that they could not identify him in the film as his role is very different from the characters he has previously played.

He credited Tumbbad for opening up acting opportunities for him as the film showed filmmakers what he is capable of. The actor has been a part of various popular films like Talvar, Simran and Ship of Theseus that he produced as well.

(Promo Image Source: Sohum Shah Instagram)