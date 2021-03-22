'Tumbbad' Box Office Collection: How Much Did The Sohum Shah Starrer Earn Worldwide?

Tumbbad is a 2018 period folk horror film directed by Rahi Anil Barve and produced by actor Sohum Shah and Aanand L. Rai, with Ship Of Theseus director Anand Gandhi also serving as producer and creative director. The film initially faced a lot of production hiatus as several production houses refused to produce the film, with Tumbbad itself going on the floors at least three times. The film was eventually released theatrically by Eros International on October 12, 2018, to critical and commercial success.

The film stars Sohum Shah as Vinayak Rao and follows his search for a hidden treasure in the 20th century British India village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra. The film earned several accolades including winning Filmfare awards for its cinematography, art direction and sound design. Read to find what is Tumbbad box office collection worldwide and more trivia behind the film.

Tumbbad box office collection details

According to Bollywood Hungama, Tumbbad was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 5 crore and earned Rs 13.57 crore in India. As per IMDb, the film's worldwide gross is a total of 17 crores (including gross unadjusted for inflation), making the film a moderate success. It is reportedly the 48 highest-grossing film of 2018 according to IMDB, with a rating of 8.3/10 on the website, which aggregates films, television content corresponding to viewers and critics reviews.

More trivia on Tumbbad