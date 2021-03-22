Last Updated:

'Tumbbad' Box Office Collection: How Much Did The Sohum Shah Starrer Earn Worldwide?

How much did the critically acclaimed 2018 folk horror film Tumbbad earn worldwide? Read to find out Tumbbad box office collection worldwide and more trivia.

still from tumbbad 2018

Tumbbad is a 2018 period folk horror film directed by Rahi Anil Barve and produced by actor Sohum Shah and Aanand L. Rai, with Ship Of Theseus director Anand Gandhi also serving as producer and creative director. The film initially faced a lot of production hiatus as several production houses refused to produce the film, with Tumbbad itself going on the floors at least three times. The film was eventually released theatrically by Eros International on October 12, 2018, to critical and commercial success.

The film stars Sohum Shah as Vinayak Rao and follows his search for a hidden treasure in the 20th century British India village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra. The film earned several accolades including winning Filmfare awards for its cinematography, art direction and sound design. Read to find what is Tumbbad box office collection worldwide and more trivia behind the film. 

Tumbbad box office collection details

According to Bollywood Hungama, Tumbbad was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 5 crore and earned Rs 13.57 crore in India. As per IMDb, the film's worldwide gross is a total of 17 crores (including gross unadjusted for inflation), making the film a moderate success. It is reportedly the 48 highest-grossing film of 2018 according to IMDB, with a rating of 8.3/10 on the website, which aggregates films, television content corresponding to viewers and critics reviews. 

More trivia on Tumbbad

  • According to IMDb, the film was initially conceived by director Rahi Anil Barve when he was 18 years old, who wrote the script based on his friend's story in 1993 by Marathi author Narayan Dharap.
  • Tummbad became the first film to premiere in the critics' week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival. 
  • Sohum Shah who plays Vinayak Rao gained 18 kgs for his role as the production took as long as six years.
  • The film initially had Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role, but the project was shelved as previous producers backed out.
  • The post-production for the film two and a half years to complete as Sohum Shah and director Barve were not pleased with the film's original cut in 2012, the film was subsequently re-edited and re-shot in 2015 after three years. 
  • The film was shot in several locations across Maharashtra including Saswad and villages of the Satara district, with the famous scene of "Hastar's womb" being shot in Mumbai.
  • The film was noted by critics for its extensive use of practical effects, Pankaj Kumar's cinematography, score and Barve's direction and screenplay, eventually winning the Filmfare Award for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction and Best Sound Design from eight nominations.

 

