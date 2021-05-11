'Tumse Achcha Kaun Hai' Cast: Here's List Of Actors And Characters They Play

Tumse Achcha Kaun Hai was released in the year 2002. The romantic drama film is directed by Deepak Anand. The story revolves around a bus driver who wants to be a singer. One day, he sings in front of a tourist who suggests that he should pursue his singing career in Mumbai. He then decides to do so and visits the city, the movie then follows his struggle. Read further to know about Tumse Achcha Kaun Hai cast.

A look at the cast of Tumse Achcha Kaun Hai

Nakul Kapur as Arjun Singh

The main lead of the movie is Nakul Kapur, who plays the role of Arjun Singh. He is the guide and bus driver who wants to become a singer. The character as a whole is very humble and loves to impress people around him. He knows what he wants and never makes an excuse. Even after the struggle in the initial stages, he pulls himself out of the dark place and goes on to become one of the top singers in the industry.

Aarti Chabria as Naina Dixit

Aarti Chabria plays the role of the tourist who suggests Arjun to pursue his career in Mumbai. Her character knows what is right and what is wrong and always wants the best for other people. Even when Arjun did not get any work during his initial stages, it was Naina who pushed him to sing at the park. She even let him live with her and her family.

Kim Sharma as Bobby Gujral

Bobby Gujral as a character is a stubborn rich brat who wants to own everything she likes. She is the one who discovers Arjun when he sings at the park. After helping Arjun become one of the top singers, she tries to block out anyone who gets close to him. She also shows psychotic behaviour as she possesses a gun and is not afraid to use it on anyone who tries to come close to Arjun. When she learns that Arjun has feelings for Naina and not her, she tries to commit suicide.

Other than the main leads, the supporting cast includes Rati Agnihotri as Professor Dixit, Adi Irani as Amar Deep, Anant Mahadevan as Sunil Mahadevan and many more. The run time of the movie is 150 minutes. All the songs are composed by Nadeem-Shravan and the lyrics were penned by Sameer and they went on to become popular.

IMAGE: Still from Tumse Achcha Kaun Hai

