Tusshar Kapoor Birthday: 'Golmaal' Co-star Shreyas Talpade Shares Doting Wish For 'Tushki'

Actor Tusshar Kapoor turned a year older and stepped into the 45th year of his life on November 20. The actor received wishes and blessings from his fans as well as the Bollywood fraternity. He also received a doting wish from his son Laksshya and sister producer Ekta Kapoor. Check out a special wish from one of his co-stars.

Shreyas Talpade wishes Tusshar Kapoor

Taking to his Instagram story on November 20, the 45-year-old actor shared a throwback picture with Tusshar Kapoor to wish him on his birthday. The duo worked together in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal franchise. In the picture, the duo can be seen holding a bewildered expression.

Poking fun at the same, Talpade wrote, ''Aisa toh kya dekh liya apan ne bhai???? '' (What did we even see, brother?) He continued to wish him by writing, ''Happy Birthday Tushki. Tum jiyo hazaro saal! Have a great day and year ahead. Love and good health always.''

Shreyas Talpade played the role of Laxman Prasad Apte who deals with stuttering. On the other hand, Tusshar Kapoor became known for his role as Lucky, a dumb person. The duo's hilarious chemistry in the film was highly appreciated by the audience throughout the Golmaal franchise. Kareena Kapoor, who played the role of Lucky's sister, also wished the actor on her Instagram.

More on Tusshar Kapoor's birthday

The actor received a surprise birthday bash from his 5-year-old son who decorated the house with colourful balloons and presented the birthday with an Oreo cake. The actor shared a glimpse into his special birthday party on Instagram by writing, ''Surpriseeee…the best surprise party in the world! Look who threw one for me! #birthdaysurprise #simple #son #birthdaysarechallenging #makingthecut''

Furthermore, the toddler gifted his father a handwritten letter which the actor kissed to show his gratitude. Tusshar also shared a video showing the lego house gifted to him built by his son. Moreover, the actor received a doting birthday note from his sister Ekta Kapoor who wrote,

''Happie bday my brother friend inspiration support n Thanku for being everything I wanted ravie to have as a male caregiver ! Ur d best dad son brother n human @tusshark89''

(Image: Instagram/@shreyastalpade27/tusshark89)