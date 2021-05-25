Tusshar Kapoor Celebrates 20 Years Of His Debut Film 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai', See Pics

Actor Tusshar Kapoor went down memory lane on the 20th anniversary of his film with Kareena Kapoor, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. Through a series of photos, Tusshar expressed how grateful he has been to be a part of the film, which also marks his debut in the film industry. The Golmaal actor penned a long caption to express his feelings about the B-town and the opportunity that came to him with this film.

Tusshar Kapoor's debut film completes 20 years

Tusshar Kapoor recently took to his Instagram handle to share a series of posters and photos from his 2001 film Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. The actor also shared a photo of some tickets for the movie from the cinema hall. In the caption, he wrote, "#20yearsofmujhekucchkehnahai....., of highs that made the struggles seem worthwhile and lows that were equally rewarding as lessons of life, from #mujhekucchkehnahai to #Laxmii and the journey feels like it’s only begun! He further mentioned how grateful he is to be a part of Bollywood and wrote, "In gratitude 🙏 for accepting me as a part of your universe, to have your love and for so many happy endings to the never-ending battles of making stories come to life! No regrets whatsoever, despite the dizzy roller coaster ride in tinsel town, and miles to go before these milestones are done! ❤️".

Several celebrities came forward to take part in Tusshar's online celebration. While Abhishek Kapoor and Himansh Kohli congratulated Tusshar, Aftab Shivdasani welcomed him to the second decade. Here's how celebrities came forward to wish Tusshar for completing 20 years in the industry.

Fans of the actor expressed their views on the film that marked Tusshar's debut. A fan wrote, "the film which made me your die-hard fan.... Lots of childhood memories." Another one called Tusshar "the latest crush back then" while expressing her views about the film.

Tusshar Kapoor's trivia

Tusshar Kapoor, the son of veteran actor Jitendra, started his acting career in 2001. From romantic to comedy films, Tusshar has worked in several movies since 2001. Tusshar Kapoor's movies that remain widely popular include Kya Kool Hai Hum, Kucch To Hai, Khakee, Good Boy Bad Boy, Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, Golmaal, and Shootout At Lokhandwala.

