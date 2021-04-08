Tusshar Kapoor Displays 'Covid Appropriate Behaviour' For World Health Day On Instagram

On the occasion of World Health Day, actor Tusshar Kapoor shared an Instagram post in celebration displaying "covid appropriate behaviour". World Health Day is a global health awareness day celebrated every year on April 7, under the sponsorship of the World Health Organization (WHO). With the threat of the pandemic still looming, many actors, including Tusshar Kapoor, shared posts on their social media accounts encouraging fans to stay healthy and fit for World Health Day 2021.

With the theme for World Health Day 2021 being "building a fairer, healthier world", the post shared by Tusshar Kapoor featured quite a few images of delicious and healthy food and beverages from his time in Dubai. The post also featured a video of the actor attempting to stay healthy and fit by rigorously exercising. The actor shared the post with some hashtags like #covidappropriatebehaviour, " #worldhealthday" and "#dubaimemoirs". Take a look at Tusshar Kapoor's photos below.

Posts from other celebrities for World Health Day 2021

On the occasion of World Health Day, celebrities like Kajol, Mira Kapoor, Esha Deol and others took their respective social media handles to share messages with fans about staying healthy and fit. Indian actress Kajol took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback image of herself while talking about the 5 rules of staying healthy in her caption urging people to stay home. According to Kajol, the five rules for staying healthier in the world are, "1. Pull your hands in 2. Windows up 3. Drive that car 4. Go home 5. Don't step out". The actress also added, "And that my friend is how we celebrate #WorldHealthDay2021". Take a look at the Instagram post shared by other celebrities for World Health Day 2021, below.

Tusshar Kapoor's latest

On the work front, Tusshar Kapoor will next be seen in the upcoming film Jersey along with actors like Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. The film is a remake of a Telugu film of the same name with Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the Telugu version, also directing the Hindi one. The film is slated to release theatrically on November 5, 2021. The actor was last seen as a part of Laxmii, as he was one of the co-producers.

Image source - Tusshar Kapoor Instagram