Tusshar Kapoor: Films Of The Golmaal Actor To Watch On His Birthday

Tusshar Kapoor will celebrate his 43rd birthday on November 20. The Golmaal actor was born on this date in the year 19766. Tusshar Kapoor is the younger child of veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra and the younger sibling of television producer and the joint managing director and creative head of Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Kapoor. Tusshar Kapoor made his acting debut in the 2001 romantic-comedy, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Here are some of Tusshar Kapoor's best movies

1, Khakee

Khakee is a 2004 action-thriller directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The story revolves around an Indian police team on a mission to escort an accused terrorist from a small town in Maharashtra to Mumbai. The film had an ensemble cast of actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Bachchan and Tusshar. The film was a box-office success.

2. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited is a 2006 comedy film directed by Rohit Shetty. The film was adapted by Neeraj Vora from the Marathi play Ghar-Ghar. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi and Tusshar Kapoor in the lead roles, along with Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal in supporting roles. The film was a box-office success and led to the creation of the Golmaal franchise. Amongst other things, filmgoers absolutely loved Tusshar Kapoor's character of Lucky, who is mute.

3. Shootout at Wadala

Shootout at Wadala is a 2013 action-thriller directed by Sanjay Gupta. The film is based on the 1982 encounter conducted by Mumbai Police of dreaded criminal, Manya Surve, played by John Abraham. Tusshar Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, Manoj Bajpayee and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. The film was a box-office success and filmgoers appreciated the high entertainment quotient.

