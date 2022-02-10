Tusshar Kapoor On Being A Single Father To Son Laksshya; 'There Is Not One Kind Of Family'

Tusshar Kapoor, who recently marked his debut as an author and released his book titled Bachelor Dad: My Journey to Fatherhood and More, talked about his journey as a single father. He even spoke about his son Laksshya and revealed that he is a happy child because he has shared with him that there were all types of families nowadays.

Tusshar Kapoor has been a part of numerous popular movies namely Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Golmaal series, Shootout at Lokhandwala, The Dirty Picture, Good Boy, Bad Boy, and many more.

Tusshar Kapoor talks about being a single father

According to Hindustan Times, Tusshar Kapoor opened up about how he was completely honest about the fact that he is a single parent and how he brought his son Laksshya home after announcing the same. Adding to it, he also mentioned how nobody has asked any questions to him or his son about the same and added how he would be open to them in the coming future.

“I have always been very honest about the fact that I became a single parent, I brought my son home after I announced it. And I have been honest about it with Laksshya as well. No one has asked any question to me or my son. He is a happy child because I have shared with him that there are all types of families today. There is not one kind of family. And he understands that.”

Tusshar Kapoor also stated how happy he was to know that his son belonged to a family where there was a father, an aunt, and a grandmother who would give him as much love as any other parent duo would give him. He then mentioned how his son doesn’t have any conflicting thoughts about the truth in his mind at all which was because he had been very open with him.

Furthermore, the actor opened up about his book and reflected on how he realised how much he learned about himself while becoming a good father. He even stated how writing a book was a time-consuming process and revealed how he devoted time in the nights to write this book but was still a very rejuvenating, and therapeutic process. “I realised how much I have learned about myself while becoming a good father. There has been so much growth that has happened. In the lockdown, you discovered so much about yourself and resilience. But raising a child in these circumstances, it makes you so strong," he added.

Tusshar Kapoor was last seen in the movie 'Simmba' and had helmed 'Laxmi' in 2020.

Image: Instagram/@tusshark89