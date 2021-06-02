Tusshar Kapoor Opens Up About Nepotism And Groupism Present In Bollywood; Read

Tusshar Kapoor is the son of yesteryear actor Jeetendra. He comes from a Bollywood family and followed his father's footsteps and entered the acting industry. His sister Ekta Kapoor is also a well-known producer-director in the TV and film industry. Bollywood has often been accused of nepotism and Tusshar Kapoor has something to say about it. Let's find out.

Tusshar Kapoor on nepotism in Bollywood

Tusshar Kapoor is known for his adult comedy films like Kya Kool Hai Hum and playing the mute character Lucky in Golmaal film series. The actor has completed 20 years in Bollywood and is not shy to address the fact that his journey so far has been a bumpy ride. In an interview with Koimoi, he opened up about how he faced failure after his debut film and how he got out of it. In his opinion, groupism is more rampant than nepotism in Bollywood.

When asked about his thoughts on the pros and cons of nepotism, Tusshar said that the only pro that nepotism has is that it becomes a little easier to get the first break in the industry. He mentioned Javed Akhtar and other senior actors who have gone on record with their thoughts about nepotism.

He further added that he sees people coming to the industry from small towns, participating in reality shows to find their break in the industry. He feels that there are newcomers outside of the star kids who also find their chance in the industry. He also said that one is really on their own after their first film. He further added that there is also groupism present in the industry. Success in films also depends on which groups one is a part of. There are certain groups in the industry that exist. He later said that it is not a straightforward world and that life is tough and sometimes one has to wait for their turn.

He concluded by saying that at the end of the day one gets what one deserves. There will be ups and downs that one has to face and that no one can take away what one deserves. He also said that it does not make sense to make a big deal of everything connected to the word nepotism. It might sound like it has a lot of weight to it, but in the real world, it doesn't unfold that way.

(Image: Tusshar Kapoor's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.