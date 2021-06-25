Tusshar Kapoor Performs Various Yoga Postures, Fans Call Him The 'king Of Asanas'

Tusshar Kapoor recently took to Instagram and shared a set of pictures in which he can be seen doing various exercises of yoga. In his caption, he shared an inspirational message and asked his fans to enjoy the weekend with peace. One of the fans referred to him as the “king of asanas.” Take a look at Tusshar Kapoor’s Instagram post below.

Tusshar Kapoor shares how is Friday is going

Tusshar shared a set of pictures and a clip of himself, performing the asanas of yoga including the ones in which he balanced the weight of his body on his hands while his legs were in the air and in the other, he was seen meditating. He captioned his post by writing, “#soulfriday Life is available only in the present moment.... Have a beautiful Weekend!! Peace Out #spiritual #healing #love #yoga #instamood #zen #seventhchakra #halo #love #peace #mode #friday #instapic.”

One of the fans commented on his post by writing, “Oh wow look at that king of asanas.” Many others dropped comments such as, “Truly Inspiring”, “Bahut sundar”, “Love uh Bhai” and more. Have a look at the fan reactions below.

A look at Tusshar Kapoor's workout videos

Tusshar likes to exercise regularly and often shares stills of his workout sessions on Instagram. Earlier, he shared a video of himself while he was at the gym, performing step-ups. In his caption, he wrote, “The week that was.... demolishing all negativity!”

Before that, he shared a video of one of his Sunday workout sessions and looks like he enjoyed it thoroughly. In the video, he can be seen hitting the ball on the wall repeatedly and was quite focused as he continued to exercise with full power.

Apart from this, is also uploaded a video in which he can be seen dedicated to his Saturday workout routine. Wearing a blue tank tee, white and blue sports shorts and a pair of comfortable workout shoes, he was seen using the workout rope repeatedly. He captioned his post by writing, “Well begun is half the battle won....” Check out some of Tusshar Kapoor’s workout videos below.

(IMAGE: TUSSHAR KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM)

