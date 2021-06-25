Last Updated:

Tusshar Kapoor Performs Various Yoga Postures, Fans Call Him The 'king Of Asanas'

Tusshar Kapoor recently took to Instagram and shared a set of pictures in which he can be seen doing various exercises of yoga. Take a look at his post below.

Written By
Rhea Kriplani
tusshar kapoor

IMAGE: TUSSHAR KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM


Tusshar Kapoor recently took to Instagram and shared a set of pictures in which he can be seen doing various exercises of yoga. In his caption, he shared an inspirational message and asked his fans to enjoy the weekend with peace. One of the fans referred to him as the “king of asanas.” Take a look at Tusshar Kapoor’s Instagram post below.

Tusshar Kapoor shares how is Friday is going 

Tusshar shared a set of pictures and a clip of himself, performing the asanas of yoga including the ones in which he balanced the weight of his body on his hands while his legs were in the air and in the other, he was seen meditating. He captioned his post by writing, “#soulfriday Life is available only in the present moment.... Have a beautiful Weekend!! Peace Out #spiritual #healing #love #yoga #instamood #zen #seventhchakra #halo #love #peace #mode #friday #instapic.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tusshar Kapoor (@tusshark89)

One of the fans commented on his post by writing, “Oh wow look at that king of asanas.” Many others dropped comments such as, “Truly Inspiring”, “Bahut sundar”, “Love uh Bhai” and more. Have a look at the fan reactions below.

READ | Tusshar Kapoor says he did a few films ‘forcefully’ in the early days of his career

A look at Tusshar Kapoor's workout videos 

Tusshar likes to exercise regularly and often shares stills of his workout sessions on Instagram. Earlier, he shared a video of himself while he was at the gym, performing step-ups. In his caption, he wrote, “The week that was.... demolishing all negativity!”

READ | Tusshar Kapoor says he was never recommended by any of his family members in Bollywood
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tusshar Kapoor (@tusshark89)

Before that, he shared a video of one of his Sunday workout sessions and looks like he enjoyed it thoroughly. In the video, he can be seen hitting the ball on the wall repeatedly and was quite focused as he continued to exercise with full power.

READ | Tusshar Kapoor opens up about nepotism and groupism present in Bollywood; read
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tusshar Kapoor (@tusshark89)

Apart from this, is also uploaded a video in which he can be seen dedicated to his Saturday workout routine. Wearing a blue tank tee, white and blue sports shorts and a pair of comfortable workout shoes, he was seen using the workout rope repeatedly. He captioned his post by writing, “Well begun is half the battle won....” Check out some of Tusshar Kapoor’s workout videos below.

READ | Tusshar Kapoor wishes Ekta Kapoor on her 46th birthday, calls her 'incredible sister'
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tusshar Kapoor (@tusshark89)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tusshar Kapoor (@tusshark89)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tusshar Kapoor (@tusshark89)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tusshar Kapoor (@tusshark89)

(IMAGE: TUSSHAR KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM)

READ | Tusshar Kapoor shares throwback pic on Insta; asks fans to guess the film it is from

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT