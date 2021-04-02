Tusshar Kapoor Receives The First Jab Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Shares Pictures

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor on Friday received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine. The Golmaal actor took to his Instagram handle to share the pictures of him getting the dose.

"#itsagoodfriday#gogetvaccinated #igotmine#fightcovid19together," he captioned the pictures. Union Minister Smriti Irani liked Tusshar's post. Earlier in March, veteran actor Jeetendra and his wife, producer Shobha Kapoor received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. READ | Jeetendra, wife Shobha Kapoor receive COVID-19 vaccine, son Tusshar shares pic

The Golmaal Again star shared a picture of his parents -- Jeetendra, 78, and Shobha Kapoor, 75 -- posing with their doctor. According to Tusshar Kapoor's post, the couple received the Covishield vaccine.

On the work front, Tusshar Kapoor recently announced his next film 'Maarrich. Kapoor, who ventured into film production with Laxmii, is also producing 'Maarrich'. Described as a whodunit, the movie is being directed by Dhruv Lather, who previously made 2016 film Kal Hamara Hai.

'Maarrich' also stars Anita Hassanandani, Dipannita Sharma, and Rahul Dev.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Thursday reported 8,646 new coronavirus cases, its highest one-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. This took the city's overall caseload to 4,23,360.

The death of 18 patients during the day, the highest single-day figure since the first week of December last year, took the fatality count to 11,704, it said. On March 28, the city had reported 6,923 new COVID-19 cases, which was the highest till then. On December 5, 2020, the metropolis had reported 18 fatalities, but later witnessed a gradual decline in the number of deaths.

A total of 46,758 people were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, which took Mumbai's overall test count to 41,29,931, the civic body said.

(With PTI inputs)