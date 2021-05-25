Tusshar Kapoor Says He Did A Few Films ‘forcefully’ In The Early Days Of His Career

Actor Tusshar Kapoor has completed two decades in Bollywood. He made his debut with Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2001. Post that he went on to star in films like Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, Yeh Dil, Gayab, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Golmaal, Shootout at Lokhandwala and many more. While reflecting upon his career, Tusshar Kapoor admitted that he did a few films "forcefully" in the early days of his career

Tusshar Kapoor says he forcefully worked on a few films in the beginning

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tusshar admitted that he learnt everything he knows about movies on the job. He went on to say that he has no regrets. Kapoor admitted that he should not have done a couple of films in the beginning because he pushed himself too hard. He should have realised that it is acceptable to say no to a film, but he used to feel bad about saying no. He should have put his foot down in some ways in the beginning.

Tusshar also regretted not marketing himself more effectively. He believes he should have done more promotions at the start of his career. He was not very good at marketing because he avoided the media at first, which he should not have done. Tusshar revealed that there were numerous opportunities available to him at the time, but he turned them all down. He used to say, "No, I don't want to appear in front of the media." However, he gradually began to appear in film promotions. As a result, he feels that he should have done more public relations at the start of his career.

Tusshar celebrates 20 years of his debut movie Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai

Tusshar Kapoor recently shared a series of posters and photos from his 2001 film Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai on his Instagram account. The actor also posted a photo of some movie tickets from the theatre. In the caption, he wrote, "#20yearsofmujhekucchkehnahai....., of highs that made the struggles seem worthwhile and lows that were equally rewarding as lessons of life, from #mujhekucchkehnahai to #Laxmii and the journey feels like it’s only begun! He further mentioned how grateful he is to be a part of Bollywood and wrote, "In gratitude for accepting me as a part of your universe, to have your love and for so many happy endings to the never-ending battles of making stories come to life! No regrets whatsoever, despite the dizzy roller coaster ride in tinsel town, and miles to go before these milestones are done!". Take a look at Tusshar Kapoor's Instagram post below.

Image: Tusshar Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.