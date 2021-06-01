Tusshar Kapoor Says He Was Never Recommended By Any Of His Family Members In Bollywood

Tusshar Kapoor, who made his debut with Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai in 2001 has completed two decades in the film industry this year. In a recent interview, Tusshar revealed that there was the baggage of expectations as he comes from a family of a reputed star. He also admitted that he was “never recommended” by any of his family members for his Bollywood debut.

Tusshar Kapoor was "not recommended" by his family in the industry

In an interview with India.com, Tusshar Kapoor spoke about making wrong choices in the industry and doing adult comedies. He mentioned that there was the baggage of expectations that the audience had from him and hopes that he has fulfilled those at some level with films such as Khakee, The Dirty Picture, and the Golmaal series. Speaking further he said, “No one from my family recommended me in Bollywood.” Tusshar is the son of Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor and the brother of Ekta Kapoor.

In another interview, Tusshar spoke about the slump that followed his debut in the film industry. He told Peeping Moon that when one is making the first film, no stone is left unturned in getting the best out of him, “but after that, you're on your own.” He revealed that no one pampers or helps one to stand up after the first time. One is trying to survive every day and in that bargain, he makes mistakes. He said that an actor looks at their career very myopically and even two-three films that came out at that time, didn’t do well. He was “quite disappointed” but when Khakee happened, it became a turning point for him.

When asked if the lows are as intense as the highs, Tusshar said, “It is tough.” One has to fight his own battle and as far as Tusshar is concerned, he didn’t have much experience in the film industry. He went out every day and tried to be his best which was not easy. He added, “In stress, you eat, you get anxious, you put on weight. That's the learning curve.” One is constantly feeling examined, judged, fighting some battle, and gradually, he becomes stronger.

Tusshar Kapoor expresses gratitude over completing 20 years

Recently, Tusshar Kapoor took to his Instagram account and expressed gratitude over completing 20 years in the industry. Sharing posters and movie tickets of Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, he penned a note in his caption. Check out his post below.

(IMAGE: TUSSHAR KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.