Tusshar Kapoor Shares A TBT Post Featuring Laksshya; Uploads Glimpses Of Their Dubai Trip

Tusshar Kapoor frequently shares numerous fun glimpses of his quality time spent with his son, Laksshya Kapoor. Recently, the actor shared a few more interesting photos of them together on social media. The fans were delighted to see adorable photos of Tusshar Kapoor’s son Lakkshya and praised him through the comments on how “cute” he looked.

A sneak peek at Tusshar Kapoor’s outing with son Laksshya

Tusshar Kapoor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of throwback photos of Laksshya Kapoor from their trip to Dubai. In the first photo, his son can be seen posing with a leopard sitting in the background. In the next one, he added a photo of Laksshya posing in the car with a crocodile swimming in the background. In the next few photos, Laksshya was seen around different animals in the zoo. Tusshar Kapoor also dropped in a video clip in which his son can be seen adorably spotting rhinos outside their car.

In the caption, he stated that it was a throwback to their Dubai diaries during the spring break of 2021. He then added a heart symbol along with a sun symbol in the end.

Many of the fans took to Tusshar Kapoor’s photos and dropped in adorable comments under his post. Many fans also stated that Tusshar Kapoor’s son was looking “so cute” while others addressed him as a “tiger”. Some fans also stated that he was looking beautiful in all the photos. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Tusshar Kapoor’s photos of his son, Laksshya Kapoor.





Tusshar Kapoor also added a few more photos of his son on Instagram and received tons of love and appreciation from his fans. In the photos, he and his son can be seen dazzling in cool sunglasses and flaunting their pouts in the selfie. Through this post, the actor wished all the fans a happy Holi and stated in the caption that they were just kissing some sunlight and leaving the darkness behind them. Many of the fans along with other celebrities took to his Instagram post and showered the post with tons of Holi wishes.

Image Source- Tusshar Kapoor's Instagram

