Tusshar Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic On Insta; Asks Fans To Guess The Film It Is From

Tusshar Kapoor shares several photos and videos on his social media, from his personal and professional lives. Recently, the actor chose to quiz his fans on one of his films with a photo he shared and a tricky question around it. Posting a flashback photo of himself, he asked his fans to guess which film it was from.

On June 18, 2021, Tusshar Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to interact with his fans. He posted a photo of his from some time ago, wherein he is seen wearing a light-blue denim shirt, a leather jacket and a pair of black bottoms. Tusshar Kapoor's Instagram followers were faced with a question from the actor about the photo. Referring to his look with a scruffy beard and the outfit, the actor wrote, “#flashbackfriday #sendinglovetoeveryone guess during which film?”

Tusshar Kapoor's photos on his pages on social networking sites are received very well by fans, and this time it was no different. Countless responses and answers to the actor’s question flooded the comments section of the post. Many guessed that the photo was from the time when he was filming Shootout At Wadala, while Bollywood celebrities Ameesha Patel and Celina Jaitly complimented the actor with emojis.

Tusshar Kapoor's birthday wishes for sister Ekta

The brother to producer Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar recently celebrated the former’s birthday. Taking to his social media handles on June 8, the actor shared photos from his sister’s 46th birthday celebrations. While the duo posed for a selfie in the first photo, they were seen posing with their friends in the second one for a group picture. A day before, on her birthday on June 7, Tusshar had posted a video wishing his sister on the special occasion.

The video showcased several throwback photos of the sibling duo with a melodious birthday song playing in the background. “Its your birthday & may your life always be happy & healthy. Thank you for being an incredible sister. Happy Birthday Ekta,” wrote Tusshar, in the caption. “Loveee you Tushki,” responded Ekta, to his birthday wishes for her, with a red heart and kiss emoji.

