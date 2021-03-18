Tusshar Kapoor Wants COVID To Kindly Go Away Now; Shares Hilarious Photo

Tusshar Kapoor has been sharing fun and interesting glimpses of his life on social media, Recently, the actor posted a hilarious picture along with a note to Coronavirus. The moment his fans saw his latest post online, they all dropped in numerous laughing emojis in the comments to depict how funny his photo was.

Tusshar Kapoor’s request to COVID-19

Tusshar Kapoor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this funny photo of himself in which he can be seen with his finger on his nose and asking the kids as to what was up with them. The photo depicted Tusshar Kapoor in an animated look with him showing off his teeth in a funny way.

In the caption, he wrote a letter to the novel coronavirus and addressed the note to COVID-19 asking it to kindly go away now. He then ended the letter by saying thank you and bye. He also added a sad face emoji at the end.

Netizens react

As Tusshar Kapoor’s photos and videos receive love and praises from his fans, they even admired his latest photo on Instagram. Many of the fans took to his Instagram and stated how he was absolutely right when he wrote this caption. Many of them also stated how his photo was funny while some of the others dropped in heart and fire emojis in order to support what Tusshar was trying to depict in his post. Other fans swamped the comment section with laughing emojis as they were all cracked up by his photo as well as his caption. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Tusshar Kapoor’s Instagram photo and see how his fans were entertained by his post.





Tusshar also added two of these video clips from the time he visited the cinemas along with his son to watch a film together. In the video, the actor can be seen sitting inside the cinema hall with his son and stating how it was an epic moment for both of them as it had been so long since they last watched a movie in the theatres. Tusshar’s son, on the other hand, can be seen in a cheerful mood and enjoying some quality time with his father.

