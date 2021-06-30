Tusshar Kapoor's 'Father Special' Post From 'then & Now' Era Is Totally Adorable

Actor Tusshar Kapoor has often shared updates about his family on social media. He recently shared a picture with both of his kids on Instagram, while also sharing a rare photo from his childhood. While one shows him cuddling with his son and nephew (Laksshya and Ravie, Ekta Kapoor's son), the other is a throwback from his childhood days wherein he is pictured beside his elder sister Ekta Kapoor and father Jeetendra. Tusshar also posted a witty note in the caption talking about the similarities between him and Jeetendra as fathers, before fans started sending all kinds of warm reactions for him.

Quite like his father, Tusshar Kapoor is also a father to a son named Laksshya. The actor has made the comparison in his latest Instagram post, as he shared an old picture from his childhood, where Jeetendra is seen posing with both of his children for the camera. The other picture showed Tusshar posing in a similar way with his son and nephew and wrote in the caption, “To lucky fathers of two”. His fans promptly took to the comments section and penned heartfelt notes to shower love for his family pictures.

A week ago, he had shared a few more pictures with his son on the occasion of Father’s Day. The clicks have captured some of his candid moments with Laksshya, sharing a peek into the fun moments between the father-son duo. One of them also shows the actor carrying his son to Kindergarten. He penned a long note in the caption about his journey to fatherhood which reads, “Overcoming challenges and seeking to find the best version of myself are now my favorite pastimes, ever since you came into my life!”. He ended his message by calling Lakkshya his “gift from God”.

Tusshar Kapoor has starred in a long list of comedy films during the course of his career. Some of the popular ones include Golmaal and Kya Kool Hai Hum film series, & he has also been a part of action films like Shootout at Lokhandwala, Shootout at Wadala and many more. He was last seen in the fourth instalment of Golmaal, which released back in 2017.

