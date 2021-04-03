TV Actor & Woman Escape NCB As Agency Seizes Drugs In Raids; Ajaz Khan Taken To Court

More names of the film industry continued to crop up in the investigation being led by the Narcotics Control Bureau against drugs in Mumbai. As the agency probed Ajaz Khan, the name of another TV actor has now emerged. The investigation agency raided the residence of the actor, but the person managed to escape.

NCB action on Ajaz Khan, TV actor

As per ANI, the Narcotics Control Bureau carried out a raid at a TV actor’s residence in Mumbai on Friday and seized drugs. The actor, escaped with a woman of foreign nationality, who was living with him, just moments before the authorities arrived at the residence.

The NCB is now searching for the duo. The agency was tipped off about the actor during the interrogation of Ajaz Khan.

Meanwhile, as per reports, the NCB took Ajaz to the High court on Saturday. He was clicked by the media persons while leaving the NCB office and asserted his innocence in the same way he had replied to the media persons last time.

He had then stated that no drugs were found on him and only sleeping pills were found. He stated that it was being consumed by his wife for depression after suffering a miscarriage.

This was after 4.5 grams of Alprozol tablets was seized from his residence. However, the NCB said that the main reason for his arrest is his links to the Batata Gang. His name had come up during the investigation of Shadab Batata after arrest.

It was announced on Tuesday, that Ajaz Khan had been arrested after an eight-hour interrogation after being detained on Monday. On Wednesday, he was remanded to the NCB custody till Saturday.