TV Vamps Quiz: Which Indian TV Serial Vamp Do You Relate The Most To?

Urvashi Dholakia, who celebrates her 41st birthday today, on July 9, 2020, is one of the most popular television actors in India. She gained widespread recognition through her role in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is best known for essaying the character of Komolika Majumdar. There have been several iconic villains in many Indian TV shows. Apart from Komolika, there are many other popular TV serial vamps like Mandira from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Sindoora from Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, and more. Take this TV Vamps quiz to find out which Indian TV serial vamp do you relate the most to.

TV Vamps Quiz: Which villain do you relate to?

1. How do you like to wear your Bindi?

SOURCE / STILL FROM KAAHIN KISSII ROZ / YOUTUBE @BALAJI TELEFILMS

a. Long and like a snake

b. Oval

c. No fixed preference

d. Round and large

2. Who do you dislike the most?

a. Son's wife

b. Brother's wife

c. Love interest's wife

d. Sister-in-law and her sisters

3. What is your choice of accessory?

SOURCE / STILL FROM KASAUTII ZINDAGII KAY / YOUTUBE @BALAJITELEFILMS

a. Heavy neckpiece

b. No preference

c. Matching purses

d. Heavy earrings

4. What do you do when you are angry?

a. Make others unhappy

b. Cause trouble for others

c. Take your revenge

d. Smile through it while plotting your revenge

5. How do you like to style your hair?

SOURCE / STILL FROM BANOO MAIN TERI DULHAN / YOUTUBE @FAHIM FAISAL MAHIR

a. Open and straight

b. Open and wavy

c. Half up half down

d. Sleek and low bun

6. How do you confront your problems?

a. Voice out your revenge plans

b. Be angry about it

c. Take action

d. Make others solve them for you

Answers:

If most of your answers are a - Ramola Sikand from Kaahin Kissii Roz

If most of your answers are b - Sindoora from Banoo Main Teri Dulhan

If most of your answers are c - Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay

If most of your answers are d - Jigyasa Walia from Kasamh Se

